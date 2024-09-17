Grants To Power Your Community

Photo/Supplied

Pulse Energy has opened applications for the latest round of its Powering Your Community Fund.

The Fund awards 10 grants worth $1,000 each to organisations for projects that enhance their local community and help drive positive social impact.

Pulse Energy, which supplies electricity, gas and broadband to New Zealand homes, launched the Powering Your Community Fund to provide financial support for not-for-profit organisations, local projects, and schools.

“We pride ourselves on being community owned and our grant programme helps those in local groups across New Zealand support causes that matter to them,” said Sharnie Warren, CEO of Pulse Energy.

“Powering Your Community is an extension of our commitment to local communities around New Zealand and we are excited to see how grant recipients support development and meet the needs of the people in their community.”

Applications are assessed based on their potential impact, innovation, and alignment with the organisation’s objectives.

For the first time, one of the grants will be awarded based on submissions from Pulse Energy staff nominating a cause that’s important to them and their community.

Applications are open now until October 31 via https://pulseenergy.co.nz/powering-your-community-fund/.

The previous round of funding supported a range of community groups, including an Auckland programme helping to feed homeless people in Onehunga and a community hub in Milton, near Dunedin, helping those in need.

The Hub in Milton is used frequently by local residents when they need a helping hand, said Dale Wyber, Milton Community Health Trust’s Nurse Manager.

“That can be anything from guidance on legal matters, to having a problem with a mobile phone, and needing a top-up in groceries for the week.

“The money we receive through grant funding is crucial for sustaining our work. The Pulse Energy Grant assists in enabling services to remain accessible to the community without charge.”

Additionally, the Horowhenua Hearing Association also received a grant that enabled it to increase access to affordable hearing aids for people with mild to moderate hearing loss.

To apply, and for more information about the Powering Your Community Fund, go to: https://pulseenergy.co.nz/powering-your-community-fund/

