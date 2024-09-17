Introducing Deel IT, The Only Platform To Manage IT Operations In 130+ Countries

Auckland, NZ - 17 September 2024 - Starting today, Deel customers can access end-to-end IT services on the Deel platform alongside a suite of payroll, HR, immigration, and people development tools. The launch of Deel IT follows the acquisition in July 2024 of Hofy, a leader in delivering devices and equipment to people anywhere in the world, and integration of its global coverage, in-house infrastructure, and 24/7 industry-leading IT services into the Deel platform.

A global IT solution made for the modern workplace The rise of remote and hybrid work has introduced significant logistical, financial, and security challenges when it comes to providing and managing global IT. Traditional approaches designed for centralised workplaces often fall short of meeting the demands of a distributed workforce.

“Deel IT is a comprehensive solution that ensures global equipment delivery, standardises IT processes, and unifies IT with HR and payroll to enable businesses to hire and support employees worldwide, regardless of location. The creation of Deel IT was informed by our experience as a company with over 4,000 team members in 107 countries,” says Shannon Karaka, Managing Director, Deel, Australia and New Zealand.

Whether a scaling business or large enterprise, Deel IT simplifies global equipment management with complete control over permissions, approvals, and policies for different teams or individuals. In just a few clicks, custom allowances can be set up for Support and Engineering teams, with a personalised storefront to access all the necessary equipment, from hundreds of devices and monitors. If a business already owns a fleet of devices or team members work remotely or in-office, they can bring global IT services onto one platform with 24/7 support.

Global reach with local expertise Managing equipment across multiple countries can be challenging due to varying regulations and logistics, like customs fees in Colombia or delivery partners in The Philippines. Deel handles all of this complexity, and equipment is sent globally in under ten days with a 99.5% success rate. Deel is the only provider that handles everything from local compliance to shipping in 130 countries, making us a reliable partner for companies expanding across regions.

End-to-end equipment management Deel IT goes beyond delivering equipment, covering everything from sourcing to setup and ongoing maintenance. Companies no longer need to worry about logistics or downtime, as Deel manages repairs, replacements, and returns, simplifying operations and reducing HR and IT workloads. Many providers don’t provide global reach or repairs outside of warranty. With 24/7 global support for any device, we provide unparalleled reliability.

Simplified IT and HR workflows Deel IT reduces the burden on IT and HR teams by integrating with internal systems and automating tasks like provisioning, monitoring, and maintenance. This frees up time for strategic initiatives, reduces time spent on manual onboarding, and allows teams to manage inventory efficiently throughout the employee lifecycle. For example, when onboarding an employee, Deel IT will sync their start date from Deel HR or another HRIS and automatically ship equipment to the new starter in time for their first day, wherever they are, with all the pre-configured apps and access they need.

Security is always top priority Deel takes lengthy measures to protect sensitive data, safeguarding both team member privacy and company assets—a commitment recognized by our SOC II Type 2 and ISO27001 accreditations. With market-leading IT security features, customers can automatically secure devices with MDM and endpoint protection, revoke app access, and customise device pre-configurations. When team members leave, Deel provides certified data erasure when a laptop is returned, and secure storage of devices no longer in-use.

By providing timely and efficient device support, Deel IT improves employee IT experiences, contributes to a positive work environment, and boosts their productivity. Ultimately, Deel IT lets you focus on more strategic projects while ensuring people are supported, wherever they happen to work.

About Deel Deel is the all-in-one payroll and HR platform for global teams. It helps companies simplify every aspect of managing a workforce, from onboarding, compliance and performance management, to global payroll, HRIS and immigration support. Deel works for independent contractors and full-time employees in more than 150 countries, compliantly. And getting set up takes just a few minutes.

