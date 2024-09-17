Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Kiwibank Rate Changes - Tuesday, 17 September

Tuesday, 17 September 2024, 8:29 pm
Press Release: Kiwibank

Home Loans

Home Loan Card     
Headline Special: 6.29% p.a. fixed for one year. Min 20% equity. 
      
ProductPrevious Special Rate*New Special Rate*Previous Standard Rate (>80LVR)New Standard Rate (>80LVR) 
Variable / Offset8.25% 8.25%  
Revolving8.30% 8.30%  
6 month fixed 6.89%6.85%7.79%7.75% 
1 year fixed6.45%6.29%7.35%7.19% 
2 year fixed 5.99%5.79%6.89%6.69% 
3 year fixed 5.89%5.79%6.69%6.59% 
4 year fixed 5.89%5.69%6.69%6.49% 
5 year fixed5.89%5.69%6.69%6.49% 
      
      
* Minimum 20% equity. (Specials are also available for First Home Loan customers).
+ For all Bridging loans, the interest rate will be 1% above Kiwibank’s variable interest rate.

Deposits

Headline Special: 5.80% p.a. invested for 6 months . Minimum $10k.

Interest Tier:$10,000+$5,000 - $9,999
 Current RateNew RateChangeCurrent RateNew RateChange
9 months5.55%5.35%-0.20%5.45%5.25%-0.20%
1 year5.25%5.15%-0.10%5.15%5.05%-0.10%
2 years4.90%4.60%-0.30%4.80%4.50%-0.30%
3 years4.70%4.50%-0.20%4.60%4.40%-0.20%
4 years4.60%4.50%-0.10%4.50%4.40%-0.10%
5 years4.60%4.50%-0.10%4.50%4.40%-0.10%

