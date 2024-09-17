Kiwibank Rate Changes - Tuesday, 17 September
Home Loans
|Home Loan Card
|Headline Special: 6.29% p.a. fixed for one year. Min 20% equity.
|Product
|Previous Special Rate*
|New Special Rate*
|Previous Standard Rate (>80LVR)
|New Standard Rate (>80LVR)
|Variable / Offset
|8.25%
|8.25%
|Revolving
|8.30%
|8.30%
|6 month fixed
|6.89%
|6.85%
|7.79%
|7.75%
|1 year fixed
|6.45%
|6.29%
|7.35%
|7.19%
|2 year fixed
|5.99%
|5.79%
|6.89%
|6.69%
|3 year fixed
|5.89%
|5.79%
|6.69%
|6.59%
|4 year fixed
|5.89%
|5.69%
|6.69%
|6.49%
|5 year fixed
|5.89%
|5.69%
|6.69%
|6.49%
|* Minimum 20% equity. (Specials are also available for First Home Loan customers).
|+ For all Bridging loans, the interest rate will be 1% above Kiwibank’s variable interest rate.
Deposits
Headline Special: 5.80% p.a. invested for 6 months . Minimum $10k.
|Interest Tier:
|$10,000+
|$5,000 - $9,999
|Current Rate
|New Rate
|Change
|Current Rate
|New Rate
|Change
|9 months
|5.55%
|5.35%
|-0.20%
|5.45%
|5.25%
|-0.20%
|1 year
|5.25%
|5.15%
|-0.10%
|5.15%
|5.05%
|-0.10%
|2 years
|4.90%
|4.60%
|-0.30%
|4.80%
|4.50%
|-0.30%
|3 years
|4.70%
|4.50%
|-0.20%
|4.60%
|4.40%
|-0.20%
|4 years
|4.60%
|4.50%
|-0.10%
|4.50%
|4.40%
|-0.10%
|5 years
|4.60%
|4.50%
|-0.10%
|4.50%
|4.40%
|-0.10%