Boarding Call: Air New Zealand Invites Flybuys Members To Take Off On A New Journey With Airpoints™

As Aotearoa says mā te wā to one of the country’s most beloved loyalty programmes, Air New Zealand has 50,000 Airpoints Dollars up for grabs for Flybuys members yet to jump onboard its Airpoints programme.

Entering is easy. To go in the draw to get their points balance matched with Airpoints Dollars, Flybuys members simply need to submit a screenshot of their Flybuys point balance and join the Airpoints programme for free between 16 September and 30 September.*

Air New Zealand General Manager Loyalty Kate O’Brien says chances of winning a share of the prize pool are excellent for those yet to discover a world of rewards with Airpoints.

“With 4.6 million members already embracing all Airpoints has to offer, we’re excited to connect with those Flybuys members who haven’t joined the Airpoints programme. And here’s a little insider tip, with many Flybuys members already part of Airpoints, your chances of winning a share of the prize are high – there aren’t many who haven’t made the leap yet!

“Jumping on board Airpoints doesn’t just come with the benefit of trading points for travel. There are over 10,000 products on offer – from the latest tech gadgets through to an enormous range of homeware (including 83 different types of frying pans). Whether it’s flights, fridges, or fashion, there’s something for every points earner.

“Plus, there are hundreds of gift cards, experience vouchers, and top Kiwi brands to choose from. Airpoints can be used on flights with Air New Zealand, our partner airlines, and Star Alliance carriers, as well as for rental cars and Koru memberships.

“Now is the perfect time to get onboard and see what Airpoints has to offer. Join the programme today and you might just find yourself enjoying a share of 50,000 Airpoints Dollars.”

*How to enter:

· Competition period 16 September – 30 September 2024.

· Valid entries drawn will win their submitted Flybuys balance as Airpoints Dollars from a total prize pool of 50,000 Airpoints dollars.

· The winners will each receive an Airpoints Dollars prize amount that matches their submitted Flybuys balance.

· To enter, visit our website - Mā te wā old friend. Kia ora Airpoints | Air New Zealand

© Scoop Media

