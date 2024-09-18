Mediaworks Launches rova.nz As On-Demand Entertainment Hub

MediaWorks today launched rova.nz, a new digital platform that unifies all live music and entertainment from its 10 loved radio brands into one location along with all custom playlists, exclusive podcasts, news, videos and competitions. The on-demand platform promises Kiwis a world of homegrown entertainment that can be curated and personalised to individual tastes.

MediaWorks Content Director Leon Wratt said “this is an entertainment platform made for Kiwis by Kiwis. We wanted to cut through the sameness of global offerings with a uniquely New Zealand experience.

“Our radio stations already reach more than 2.44 million* people weekly across Aotearoa and more than 1.1 million** engage monthly with our digital content. People are on the move and using different devices across the day. rova.nz will make it easier to stay connected wherever they are in the world, and to discover something new from a multitude of audio and video content.

“rova.nz will be like that best mate who’s the first to hear about a new band, recommend a brilliant podcast or send viral videos - before they’re viral. We'll have the music people love plus some good chat, we’ll keep our audiences informed, make them laugh, and it can all be tailored to provide each user a unique listening experience.”

rova.nz has launched with 130 music playlists curated to match any mood, over 950 chart-topping podcasts, 14 New Zealand radio stations and 120 radio shows to listen to live, over 1120 videos to watch (and counting), 8895 articles to pore over, more than 160 competitions and events to get amongst - and that’s just the beginning!

The new digital platform was designed by the local team of renowned global innovation and design company, AKQA.

AKQA Managing Director Dave Bentley explained “as media consumption evolves and listeners seek more flexibility, rova.nz was designed to break down the traditional siloes of radio and offer a unified, personalised entertainment experience tailored to Kiwis. It shifts users from passive listening to active participation, delivering a tailored experience that adapts to individual preferences, behaviours, and locations—all the while being accessible anytime, anywhere, and on any device.

This means as a rova fan, you can hand pick your favourite radio shows, podcasts, videos and articles and the rova.nz platform will learn from this and recommend content from across the whole MediaWorks ecosystem to suit your tastes.”

By encouraging deeper engagement and more reasons to visit, rova.nz not only enhances the entertainment experience but evolves into a powerful, hyper-targeted data led advertising platform.

Here’s what’s possible across rova:

Stream live radio, on-demand podcasts, music playlists, and more — all in one place and from anywhere in the world

Watch viral videos, funny moments from our shows and what's hot

Access exclusive competitions, deals, tickets, and more

Discover local content just for you

Build a library of your favourites to watch, listen, or read later

Connect seamlessly across multiple devices, including Airplay, Sonos, Alexa, Chromecast, and more via the rova app

Purchase exclusive and limited edition merch from all of your favourite MediaWorks brands

