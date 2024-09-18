NZME Announces New Hosting Duo For Newstalk ZB Afternoons

New Zealand Media and Entertainment has announced its new line up for Newstalk ZB’s Afternoons programme, with experienced broadcaster, actor and author Matt Heath teaming up with radio presenter and executive producer Tyler Adams to host the show from 7 October.

Heath is a well-known Kiwi media personality and currently co-hosts Radio Hauraki’s Breakfast show as well as regularly commentating on NZME’s sport entertainment platform, The Alternative Commentary Collective. He has a background in film production, is the author of two books and has been a regular columnist for NZ Herald, and was lead singer for Kiwi rock band, Deja Voodoo.

Adams has more than a decade’s experience as a senior reporter at Newstalk ZB and has covered some of New Zealand's most significant news events including Pike River and the Christchurch Earthquake. He has also served as a producer and fill-in host for Newstalk ZB Canterbury Mornings, and as executive producer and fill-in host for Newstalk ZB Afternoons.

Jason Winstanley, NZME Chief Audio Officer, says Heath and Adams will be a fantastic pairing, bringing something new and unique to loyal listeners of the Newstalk ZB Afternoons programme.

“As the country’s top commercial radio station, Newstalk ZB has hundreds of thousands of loyal listeners across the country, and I know Matt and Tyler will perfectly complement our talented line up of hosts across all day parts. They are both smart, talented broadcasters and they have terrific ideas and an infectious energy, which I know our audience will enjoy. I am looking forward to officially welcoming them both to Newstalk ZB for their first day on the air next month,” he says.

Heath says: “I have loved my time at Radio Hauraki and the Matt and Jerry Show – it has been the best job I’ve ever had with the best people I have ever worked with. I am sad to leave and will miss everyone dearly and I’ll probably cry on air during my last show. But it’s time to move on to another challenge and I am very excited to be joining Newstalk ZB Afternoons with my buddy Tyler. It’s going to be fun!”

Adams says: “I’m super excited to team up with Matt. I’ve admired his creativity, intelligence, and roguish sense of fun for a long time. We’re both eager to dive into the conversations that matter most to everyday Kiwis. Expect lively debates, unconventional perspectives, and, most importantly, plenty of laughs along the way. I can’t wait to bring a fresh vibe and new energy to Newstalk ZB Afternoons.”

Heath’s last day on Radio Hauraki will be Friday 4 October and a new co-host for Radio Hauraki Breakfast will be announced in due course. Matt Heath and Tyler Adams will start on Newstalk ZB Afternoons on Monday 7 October 2024.

