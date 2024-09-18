Last Sites In Long Bay

Auckland, 18 September 2024 — Time is running out for anyone wanting to build in Long Bay. Over one thousand house sites have already been sold in Long Bay. Most homes are already built. Only 35 sites remain across four developments: sixteen in Streamview, eleven in Greenview, six in Okura Bay Views, and just two in Bounty Road.

So why is property in Long Bay in such demand?

“Firstly, as always, it’s about location” says Nigel McKenna, Founder and Chairman, Templeton Group. “Then it’s about how the developer treats that location. Anything else is a distant third.”

Location

Long Bay residents enjoy a stunning location. They sit above one of Auckland’s most loved regional parks and looks out over one of Auckland’s finest white sand beaches.

Long Bay is a place to be active and enjoy the outdoors. It’s a place for families: there are good schools and excellent public spaces, parks and amenities that encourage social interaction. And there’s Long Bay village, with a supermarket and a well-curated selection of cafes, bars and restaurants, health, wellness and beauty centres, speciality stores and other essential services.

Master Planning

The way the developer treats the location is expressed in the master plan. Long Bay has been planned for today’s living. The development incorporates sustainable design principles, including energy-efficient homes, water-sensitive urban design, and the preservation of natural habitats. The plan integrates residential, recreational and commercial spaces, creating a walkable community with easy access to parks, beaches, and amenities. It’s designed to foster a sense of community with well-planned public spaces, parks, and amenities that encourage social interaction.

Future proofing

The development is also future-proofed: infrastructure capacity, environmental sustainability and community security have all been prioritised.

“Demand for sites in Long Bay has been consistent for the last four years,” says David Parker, Templeton Group’s Director of Land Sales. “We’ve sold 26 sites since Easter. Construction has already started on some. At the rate they’re being snapped up we expect these last 35 to go before Christmas.”

