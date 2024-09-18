Retail NZ Included In Ministerial Advisory Group On Retail Crime

Retail NZ is delighted to be included in the Ministerial Advisory Group on Retail Crime (MAG) and is committed to working with the Group for the best outcomes for retailers and their staff.

Today the Minister of Justice, Hon Paul Goldsmith, announced the full members of the Ministerial Advisory Group on Retail Crime (MAG), including Carolyn Young, Chief Executive at Retail NZ. The MAG is chaired by Sunny Kushal alongside Lindsay Rowles (Foodstuffs), Michael Bell (Michael Hill Jewellers) and Ash Parmar (retailer). The purpose of the MAG is to advise the Minister and Government on how to end violent retail crime in New Zealand.

It is expected that the MAG will provide evidence-backed suggestions and recommendations and will engage with retailers across the sector to fully understand the issues to be addressed.

“Retail NZ’s connection across retail will be an important source of information for the MAG to assist in the development of suggestions and recommendations back to the Minister and will build on the valuable work that we have already undertaken,” Ms Young says.

Retail crime is an issue that Retail NZ has been working on for several years and the association has a number of projects underway. In consultation with members, Retail NZ is developing a range of practical solutions to offer better protection to retailers and their staff. Retail NZ has also been highly supportive of the Facial Recognition Trial and the use of technology more generally, to benefit the wider retail sector and we look forward to seeing the use of technology increase across New Zealand.

“I am looking forward to working with Sunny, Lindsay, Michael and Ash to really make a difference for retailers and their staff,” Ms Young says.

The first priorities from Minister Goldsmith for the MAG are:

empower security guards to deal with retail offenders;

enable the use of facial recognition technology; and

allow retail business owners to deal with shoplifters.

