Rolleston Lotto Player Wins $1 Million

18 September 2024

One lucky Lotto player from Rolleston will be celebrating a midweek windfall after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at New World Rolleston in Rolleston.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $800,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above store should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

