Whakaata Māori Announced As Official Broadcaster Of GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title Attempt For The World’s Largest Haka

Whakaata Māori has been named the official broadcaster for Aotearoa’s powerful attempt to reclaim the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the largest haka ever performed.

On 29 September, Eden Park— Aotearoa New Zealand’s most iconic stadium—will come alive as up to 10,000 people from all walks of life stand together to perform the world-renowned haka Ka Mate, composed by Te Rauparaha, chief of Ngāti Toa Rangatira. This historic occasion promises to be a moment of unity, pride, and cultural celebration that will echo across generations.

Whakaata Māori Kaihautū (CEO) Shane Taurima shared the organisation's immense pride in broadcasting the event live across Māori+, Whakaata Māori, and TikTok.

“Kapa haka is not just a performance art - it is the heartbeat of our culture. It empowers communities, sustains te reo Māori, and reaffirms our identity. Through haka, we honour our past, celebrate our present, and build a stronger future for our people,” he says.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to Ngāti Toa Rangatira for supporting this event and sharing the precious legacy of Ka Mate with the world. We are also incredibly honoured to stand alongside Dame Hinewehi Mohi and the Raukatauri Music Therapy Trust, whose work embodies the healing power of music to transform lives. Dame Hinewehi’s journey - from her groundbreaking performance of the national anthem in te reo Māori at the 1999 Rugby World Cup to her continued advocacy for our language - remains a source of immense inspiration for us all.”

The story of haka begins with Tānerore, a child of Tamanui Te Rā who personifies the sun and Hine Raumati who personifies the summer months. Tānerore is the personification of the shimmering heat waves that rise from the earth when it is hot. The wiriwiri or quivering hand and body gestures are seen when the heat rises up from the earth. Ko te haka a Tānerore e wiriwiri nei i te raumati. Tānerore’s haka was the shimmering of heat haze in the summer.

Whakaata Māori is proud to be the home of haka, bringing the spirit of kapa haka to life through regional and national competitions, connecting audiences across Aotearoa New Zealand and beyond.

The event will begin at 6pm and will feature 14 of Aotearoa New Zealand’s finest bilingual musical artists, each bringing their unique voice to this extraordinary celebration. As the evening unfolds, the moment of truth will arrive with the official world record attempt, a unifying call that will see thousands move as one.

The current record is held by 4,028 men and women, performed 10 years ago in France. This new attempt will be officially adjudicated by Guinness World Records, with 10,000 tickets available to perform our best-known haka Ka Mate, composed by Te Rauparaha, chief of Ngāti Toa Rangatira.

The nation-building occasion is part of the 20th-anniversary celebrations of the Raukatauri Music Therapy Trust, co-founded by Dame Hinewehi and named after her daughter Hineraukatauri.

The funds raised will enable the Trust to continue delivering life-changing music therapy to those who need it most and the event is being staged with the support of multiple agencies and sponsors standing united to reclaim the record.

Get ready to haka

To make sure everyone participating performs Ka Mate authentically and accurately all participants will have access to a series of training videos to learn how to perform Ka Mate, including the differences for tāne (men) and wāhine (women). The training videos are provided as part of your ticket price.

Tickets to participate in this family friendly event and record attempt are on sale now at $10 per adult, $5 for concessions. Get your tickets www.hakarecord.co.nz.

For those who don’t want to miss out of the biggest event of the year, spectator tickets are available at $10 for adults and $5 for concessions to witness this historic event. Get your tickets www.hakarecord.co.nz

Tickets include free public transport to the event.

If you are outside of Tāmaki Makaurau or unable to be at Eden Park on the 29th September, you can ‘Haka at Home’ via a live streamed by Microsoft Teams event – register at Hakarecord.

The full line-up of artists performing in alphabetical order:

Anika Moa

Che Fu

Corrella

Georgia Lines

Hollie Smith

Kings

Majic

Paige

PERE

Ria Hall

Rob Ruha

Shepards Reign

Tami Neilson

Topp Twins

