Adhira Shipping And Logistics To Offer IPO On London’s AIM Exchange

London, 19 September 2024

Captain Pappu Sastry, CEO of ASL, made the announcement to shipping and business media at a press conference in London after highlighting the company’s prospects for securing long-term contracts with leading global mining companies.

There has been a rapid expansion in junior mines across Africa, as demand for a range of commodities such as bauxite, iron ore, manganese, and critical minerals such as lithium, cobalt, copper, and tin continues to grow.

“As the new mine owners set up shop in Africa, there is an opportunity to implement better planning, optimise energy use and resources, and manage equipment and transport capacity more effectively. This strategy also extends to the ports, where there is a need for improved warehousing, bagging, and distribution centres.

We are working with reputable and professional mining and trading companies from North America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, South-East Asia, and India. Our stakeholders and governments expect these companies to develop logistics for their mines sustainably from the start of the project.

There is significant investment from mining groups looking for long-term sustainable projects that also enrich the communities in which they operate. With its listing, ASL expects to achieve revenues of USD 1 billion through its core services in Mining Logistics within a 10-year span. ASL is committed to this strategy and is only engaging with companies that align with our commitment to sustainable logistics projects.”

Africa is a continent of more than 1.4 billion people, with a rapidly growing mining industry that offers high returns.

Africa’s landmass is larger than China, India, the continental U.S., and most of Europe combined, meaning that effective shipping and logistics are key to success across the continent.

ASL is primarily an asset-light shipping company that adopts the highest standards in its SOPs for both land-side and ocean-side transportation. On land, the main focus is on employing local labour, uplifting the communities engaged with ASL, and providing safety training in the use of machinery, equipment, and trucks. This awareness extends to the long-term welfare of the communities near the mines and along the transport routes.

A key component in developing sustainable mining logistics, both on land and at sea, in Africa is increased investment in innovation, machinery, trucking, floating and fixed equipment, and warehousing.

“By bringing in new technology and equipment, Africa can improve efficiency and reduce costs in the long run. The opportunity to invest in Africa’s mining sector brings high returns with manageable risk. ASL will also replicate this model in other geographies outside of Africa to diversify the business into various commodities with the same activities. This will also drive the changes in logistics needed to become more sustainable.”

About ASL

Adhira Shipping and Logistics, specialises in providing customised solutions tailored to each client’s unique needs. The global team of expert professionals is committed to understanding the specific logistics requirements of each project and delivering a bespoke solution.

© Scoop Media

