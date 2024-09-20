Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Rising Popularity Of Artificial Grass Reflects New Zealanders’ Shift Towards Low-Maintenance Living

Friday, 20 September 2024, 8:20 am
Press Release: Lifestyle Lawns

In recent years, New Zealand has seen a significant uptick in the adoption of artificial grass by homeowners and businesses seeking a practical alternative to traditional lawns. Known for its durability and minimal upkeep, artificial grass offers a lush, green appearance year-round, without the extensive maintenance of natural grass.

As urban areas expand and leisure time becomes more precious, artificial grass is proving to be an attractive option for those looking to reduce gardening chores while maintaining an aesthetically pleasing outdoor environment. This shift is particularly noticeable in regions with water restrictions and in urban settings where garden space is limited.

One of the trusted providers in this market is Lifestyle Lawns, which offers a variety of high-quality synthetic grass solutions tailored to the diverse needs of the New Zealand climate and lifestyle. For those considering an artificial lawn in Christchurch, Lifestyle Lawns provides products that include innovative features such as antibacterial infill and CoolTouch™ technology, ensuring safety and comfort. Similarly, in the capital, their fake grass in Wellington is designed to endure the harsh winds and fluctuating temperatures, maintaining its integrity and appearance over time.

The preference for artificial grass also reflects changing lifestyle trends, where convenience and sustainability are prioritised. Homeowners and facility managers appreciate the cost-effectiveness over time, given the absence of watering, mowing, or fertilising needs.

This increasing trend towards artificial grass is not just a testament to its practical benefits but also an indication of shifting values towards more sustainable and low-maintenance living solutions. As more individuals and businesses adopt this eco-friendly alternative, the landscape of New Zealand’s gardens and public spaces continues to evolve.

Find more from Lifestyle Lawns on InfoPages.
 
 
 
