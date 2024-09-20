Onion Exports To Indonesia Restart, Thanks To Government And Industry Efforts

New Zealand onion growers are looking forward to a much-improved export season, thanks to the reopening of the Indonesian market.

‘Regaining access to Indonesia for New Zealand onions is thanks to the work of Trade Minister, Todd McClay, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and Ministry for Primary Industries staff, working in tandem with Onions NZ and the country’s main export onion growers,’ says Onions NZ chief executive, James Kuperus.

‘Being shut out of Indonesia at the start of this year was a major blow to onion growers because Indonesia is one of our major markets. In the previous season, New Zealand exported 33,000 tonnes of onions to Indonesia, which amounted to about $44.8 million in returns to growers and the New Zealand economy.

‘This situation is why Onions NZ got on to the issue right away, enlisting the help of Trade Minister, Todd McClay and staff at the two Ministries. Working together, we found a phytosanitary solution that satisfied the concerns of Indonesia and has allowed exports to restart, which is great as we look ahead to the coming onion export season.’

James says the export season just concluding was not great for growers.

‘With the international economic slowdown and disruptions to shipping, the situation in Indonesia was a double whammy. But looking ahead, growers are more optimistic. New Zealand grown onions are some of the best in the world, and that puts them in high demand.

‘Government efforts to get rid of tariff and non-tariff trade barriers to help our primary sector to double exports by 2035 go hand in hand with the onion industry’s focus on developing markets like Indonesia and China, and ensuring quality is maintained at all times.’

Key facts about New Zealand onions

Onion exports are worth about $150 million a year

New Zealand onions are exported to 45 countries around the world, including many in the Pacific

The New Zealand onion industry supports the Government’s objective to double exports, but needs improved market access to contribute to this objective

Onions also play an important role in many vegetable growers’ crop rotations.

