Wood Processors Supportive Of Proposed Resource Management Reform

Mandating the processing of resource consents to within 1-year for wood processing facilities and related activities announced by Government this morning as part of the resource management reform proposals is welcomed by the Wood Processors and Manufacturers Association.

‘In the current period of uncertainty due to escalating energy prices, it is encouraging to hear of the positive actions the government is proposing under the RMA reform to incentivise industry development, while at the same time safeguarding our environment’ said wood processors and manufacturers Chief Executive, Mark Ross.

‘We thank the Minister responsible for reform, Chris Bishop, and Act MP and parliamentary under-secretary Simon Court for listening to our members and providing the leadership needed to back future development of both new and existing wood processing facilities’.

‘With examples of resource consent renewal taking up to 13 years and costing in excess of $2 million due to the drawn-out regional council processes, a more efficient system is essential,’ said Ross.

Wood processing investments are capital intensive and long lived. Once established the 'sunk cost' and "make good" implications can be considerable, meaning that much of the focus of our members has been on renewing and upgrading existing operations, with excessive cost and uncertainty resulting in less focus on new and innovative investments.

As a low net emissions industry, wood processing offers many public benefits, including being a high-value regional employer, adding value to commodities that are otherwise exported in raw form, along with providing domestic resilience in terms of the supply of building materials, residues for sustainable packaging and biofuel.

WPMA look forward to working alongside the resource management reform expert panel and officials to ensure that the new Resource Management settings are effective for incentivising future investment and growth within our industry.

