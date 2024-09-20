New Zealand’s Best Residential And Commercial Interiors Announced

The Association of Wall and Ceiling Industries (AWCI) announced the winners of their annual Residential and Commercial Awards of Excellence for 2024 at the Parliament Banquet Hall with former MP Paula Bennett as MC for the Gala Dinner.

The Awards of Excellence are designed to highlight the exceptional standard of interior fitout and craftmanship in both residential and commercial projects undertaken by AWCI members. In total there were 46 finalists for this year’s awards.

Daniel Pepperell, President AWCI stated “We have seen some exceptional projects delivered by AWCI members leading to some stunning new buildings for New Zealanders’ to enjoy”

The winners were:

· Residential : Atlas Fibrous Plaster, Hastings

· Commercial under $100K : Hush Interiors, Christchurch

· Commercial $100 - $500k : NZ Ceilings & Interiors, Wellington

· Commercial $500k - $1m : Apex Interiors, Auckland

· Commercial over $1m : Ice Interiors, Hamilton

· Social Media : Tika Interiors, Tauranga

· People’s Choice : Angus Ceilings, Christchurch

· Technical / Creative : Brad McKinnon Plastering, Tauranga

· Fibrous Plaster / Heritage / Decorative : Wellington Walls & Ceilings, Wellington

“All the winners deserve high praise for the quality of finish and working within tight budgets and timelines to produce safe, functional interiors” said Mr Pepperell.

“The standard of work this year was amazing and it is great to see AWCI members delivering such quality on the most visible part of a building.”

The Awards of Excellence competition is open to all AWCI members across New Zealand and held annually to highlight the standard of interior fitout construction across residential and commercial buildings. Many of the entries comply with strict seismic design principles to ensure they are safe and functional.

© Scoop Media

