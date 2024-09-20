Explore Picton, NZ With Easy Car Hire From NZ Rent A Car

Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Friday, 20 September 2024, 4:14 pm
Press Release: NZ Rent A Car

Travelers heading to the scenic town of Picton can now enjoy the convenience of affordable car hire with NZ Rent A Car. Located near the ferry terminal, the Picton branch is perfectly positioned for visitors arriving from the North Island, offering a wide range of vehicles to suit every need—from compact cars to spacious SUVs.

Whether you're exploring the Marlborough Sounds or embarking on a South Island road trip, NZ Rent A Car ensures a smooth and hassle-free rental experience. With competitive rates, convenient pick-up options, and excellent customer service, the Picton branch is a top choice for travellers looking to explore the area at their own pace.

“Picton is the gateway to some of New Zealand’s most breathtaking sights, and our aim is to provide travellers with the perfect vehicle for their journey,” said a spokesperson at NZ Rent A Car. “Our fleet and services are designed to cater to all types of travel, ensuring that every customer enjoys a seamless experience.”

For more information about Picton car rental, visit NZ Rent A Car Picton.

