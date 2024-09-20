Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ Rent A Car's Auckland Airport Branch Prepares Rental Van Fleet For Group Travelers

Friday, 20 September 2024, 5:01 pm
Press Release: NZ Rent A Car

NZ Rent A Car is pleased to announce the expansion of its rental vans at Auckland Airport, offering a fleet vehicles to meet the growing demand for group travel. From corporate events to family getaways and sporting events, these vans provide a practical solution for comfortable and spacious transport. With a wide range of options available, NZ Rent A Car’s Auckland Airport branch is fully equipped to accommodate groups of any size.

The branch's convenient location at Auckland Airport makes picking up a rental van a breeze, with after-hours return options and fast-track booking services. Whether you're in town for a business function, a sporting event, or a family trip, the Auckland Airport branch delivers a stress-free, efficient rental experience.

“With the increase in group travel, we’re seeing more demand for our rental vans. Our Auckland Airport branch is perfectly positioned to cater to large groups looking for convenient and comfortable transport options,” said as spokesperson from NZ Rent A Car.

For more information about NZ Rent A Car’s Auckland Airport van hire services, visit NZ Rent A Car Auckland Airport.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from NZ Rent A Car on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 