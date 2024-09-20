Wellington Based Marketing Agency Brings Free Strategy Reviews To Auckland

Kirstie Wood, Founder & Lead Consultant at Campaign Core, a Wellington-based digital marketing agency, has headed to Auckland until 27th September to offer businesses free marketing strategy reviews – “Coffee & Consults with Campaign Core.”

Designed to support local businesses by providing professional insight and direction for their marketing approach, while refining their strategy during economically challenging times, Campaign Core’s mission is to deliver Auckland businesses actionable advice they can implement straight away to enhance their marketing and deliver long-term growth.

Through one-on-one sessions, business owners can meet with Kirstie Wood, either in person or via Zoom, for a thorough review of their current marketing efforts.

Campaign Core has over a decade of international digital marketing and lead generation expertise, implementing campaigns for hundreds of clients, spanning a variety of sectors. From SaaS products, CRMs & Verification tools, to the travel, media outlets, film industry, construction, and events. Hosting some reputable projects from New Zealand clients, including Star RV, Newsroom, Cloudcheck, Z Manu World Champs, Halo Productions, and more.

Kirstie Wood, Founder of Campaign Core, shared:

“At Campaign Core, we bring unique insight from international marketing expertise from the UK, NZ, and AU – which for businesses based in New Zealand, means they can access leading marketing insights from overseas, locally. This allows them to harness the power of strategies being utilized by large brands outside of NZ, giving them a competitive edge."

“We are offering simple, actionable advice to review and refine a business's marketing with a more strategic approach. Businesses can often make significant differences in-house if they just have the right information and guidance from professionals.”

With the aim to encourage businesses to maintain their marketing efforts, especially during economic uncertainty, the free advisory session is completely tailored to each business’s unique product, service, and current position.

Kirstie continued:

“When the economy faces challenges, the first reaction we often see from businesses is to immediately reduce their marketing efforts, due to fears of overspending and little return. However, cutting back on marketing can be detrimental to a business’s prospecting going forward, impacting the company’s overall brand awareness, reputation, and lead generation opportunities.

“Really what a business needs to do is take the opportunity to evaluate their practices. Look at the data, what they can learn from previous campaigns, and utilize this to refine their approach strategically to areas that align with both their objectives and their prospects' interests.”

Kirstie advised:

“It’s about adapting quickly to a changing environment to ensure your marketing strategy aligns and brings value to your audience. The ability to adopt new ideas quickly can be vital in the current landscape, and often businesses spend too much time deliberating whether an approach is right for them, while their competitors are already grabbing the attention of their prospects.

“Staying active with marketing now will not only benefit businesses in the present but also position them for success when the economy rebounds. By maintaining visibility, businesses ensure they remain top of mind with their audience, giving them a competitive edge once things improve.”

For businesses, the everchanging digital landscape can already feel difficult to keep up with, not to mention overwhelming.

From expectations of needing to launch a viral TikTok account to writing SEO blog content that lands on the first page of Google, running a successful paid ads strategy, or email marketing that actually drives leads (and everything in between), it can be exhausting and expensive for businesses trying to understand exactly what methods are right for their ideal customer profile and where to invest their time and budget when it comes to their marketing.

Campaign Core aims to ease some of the associated pressure for Auckland businesses by shedding light on the advantages and disadvantages of the various platforms specific to a business's target audience and industry – with a custom approach to each “Coffee & Consult with Campaign Core” session.

Whether you have questions regarding brand awareness, lead generation, customer loyalty, or just an area you’re considering adopting into your strategy, then a Coffee & Consult with Campaign Core session is not to be missed.

Kirstie Wood will be in Auckland hosting the sessions up until 27th September. Spaces are limited, so interested businesses are encouraged to book for this opportunity to receive international expert marketing advice: www.campaigncore.co.nz/coffee-consult.

