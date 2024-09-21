Artificial Grass Gains Ground In New Zealand Educational And Pet Care Sectors

The demand for artificial grass is on the rise across New Zealand, especially in schools and pet care facilities, thanks to its durability, safety features, and low maintenance. This innovative solution not only enhances the aesthetics of various spaces but also ensures a safer, more enjoyable environment for both children and pets.

Educational institutions are increasingly adopting artificial grass for schools, driven by the need for playgrounds and sports fields that can withstand constant use while requiring minimal upkeep. These installations comply with New Zealand's stringent safety standards, ensuring a secure environment for children to play, learn, and engage in sports.

Similarly, pet owners and facilities dedicated to animal care are turning to artificial grass for dogs. This specialised turf stands up to the daily activities of pets, providing a sanitary, odour-free area that remains green and lush throughout the year. The enhanced drainage system efficiently handles urine and simplifies the cleanup of pet waste, making it ideal for backyards, kennels, and dog parks.

Among the trusted providers, Lifestyle Lawns stands out, offering tailored solutions that meet the diverse needs of educational and pet care facilities. Their commitment to quality and safety, along with their certifications from recognised authorities like Site Wise Gold and Play Safe NZ, underscore their reputation in the market.

As more schools and pet care facilities look to create functional, attractive, and safe environments, the role of artificial grass becomes increasingly essential. This trend reflects a broader shift towards sustainable, low-maintenance solutions in the infrastructure of communal and private spaces across New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

