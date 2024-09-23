Jet Set Around The Globe For Less With Huge Air New Zealand International Sale

Air New Zealand flight attendants in Manhattan (Photo/Supplied)

Sale fares available to more than 22 international destinations

Flights to Asia, Europe, UK, USA and Canada

Fares start from as little as $499 one way

Been dreaming of lounging by the ocean in Honolulu, soul searching in Seoul, or strolling along the Seine in Paris? Your dream getaway just got closer with sale fares now available to almost every Air New Zealand long haul destination – and beyond.

With more than 22 international destinations on sale, travellers are spoilt for choice. Whether looking for culture, cuisine, cocktails, or a city escape, there’s something to suit every type of holidaymaker.

Air New Zealand General Manager International, Jeremy O’Brien, says the airline has great sale fares to international destinations across its network and beyond thanks to its joint venture partnerships with United Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Air China and Singapore Airlines.

“Kiwi customers now have access to reduced fares to a huge range of incredible destinations on our network, including Vancouver, Tokyo, New York, and Shanghai. Better yet, they can access sale fares by connecting to cities even further afield like London, Paris, Frankfurt, and Las Vegas.

“Thanks to our partner airlines, Kiwi customers can explore some of the world’s most iconic cities, for an incredible price. With just a quick stopover travellers can connect to a huge variety of global destinations. Plus, these alliances mean customers enjoy reciprocal frequent flyer benefits, such as earning and spending loyalty points and, where available, lounge access.

“With these fantastic fares on offer, now is the perfect time to plan your next adventure. Fly to Honolulu for just $497, Shanghai from $499, Bali from $658, or Los Angeles from $693 Economy one way. The world is waiting – where will you go?”

Air New Zealand’s international sale fares are available now, see website for details.

*Economy one way starts at:

USA & Canada

· Honolulu – $497

· Los Angeles – $693

· San Francisco – $693

· Houston – $751

· Vancouver – $799

· New York – $747

· Las Vegas – $797

· Denver – $892

· Orlando – $952

Asia

· Shanghai – $499

· Bali – $658

· Tokyo – $746

· Taipei – $678

· Hong Kong – $698

· Seoul – $699

· Singapore – $787

· Bangkok – $690

· Ho Chi Minh City – $690

· Phuket – $772

UK & Europe

· London – $1,027

· Paris – $1,027

· Frankfurt – $1,027

*Sale fares to destinations in Asia, the UK and Europe end on 30 September 2024. Sale fares to destinations in the US and Canada end on 4 October 2024. Travel periods vary between October 2024 and August 2025. Seats are strictly limited and subject to availability.

About Air New Zealand:

Air New Zealand’s story started in 1940, first taking to the skies between Auckland and Sydney on a flying boat - a Short S30. Known for its warm Kiwi hospitality, today, the airline has operating aircraft ranging from Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners and Airbus A320s to ATRs and Q300s, offering customers comfort in the latest most efficient jets and turboprops. It’s a modern fuel-efficient fleet with an average age of 8.7 years. Air New Zealand’s global network of passenger and cargo services centres around New Zealand. In 2023, the airline flew more than 16 million passengers. Air New Zealand was named 2024 World's Safest Airline by the Australian rating service AirlineRatings.com, highlighting the airline’s laser-focus on safety and won Best Corporate Reputation in New Zealand in 2023 – the 9th year in a row.

Air New Zealand has a well-connected domestic business, connecting customers and cargo to 20 different regions around New Zealand. Internationally, the airline has direct flights to major cities across Australia, Asia, the Pacific Islands and the US, and through its strong relationships with alliance partners, offers customers more choice and convenience to connect further afield to hundreds of destinations. Air New Zealand has a particular focus on sustainability and its Sustainability Frameworkhelps guide the airline’s efforts in tackling some of New Zealand's and the world's most complex challenges. Airpoints, Air New Zealand’s loyalty programme, is seen as the most valuable loyalty programme in New Zealand with more than 4 million members. It allows members to earn AirpointsDollars™ and Status Points for VIP benefits in the air and on the ground. Air New Zealand aircraft are proudly identified by its distinct tail livery of the Mangōpare, the Māori symbol of the hammerhead shark which represents strength, tenacity, and resilience.

About Star Alliance

Established in 1997 as the first truly global airline alliance, the Star Alliance network was founded on a customer value proposition of global reach, worldwide recognition, and seamless service. Since its inception, it has offered the largest and most comprehensive airline network, with a strong emphasis on enhancing the customer experience throughout the entire Alliance journey.

The member airlines are: Aegean Airlines, Air Canada, Air China, Air India, Air New Zealand, ANA, Asiana Airlines, Austrian, Avianca, Brussels Airlines, Copa Airlines, Croatia Airlines, EGYPTAIR, Ethiopian Airlines, EVA Air, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa, Shenzhen Airlines, Singapore Airlines, South African Airways, SWISS, TAP Air Portugal, THAI, Turkish Airlines, and United.

Overall, the Star Alliance network currently offers 17,500 daily flights to over 1,150 airports in 189 countries. Further connecting flights are offered by Star Alliance Connecting Partner Juneyao Airlines.

© Scoop Media

