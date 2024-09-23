Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Kiwifruit Exports Having Golden Season

Monday, 23 September 2024, 10:56 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

Kiwifruit exports were valued at $3.1 billion in the year ended August 2024, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

This is an increase of $524 million (20 percent) when compared with the year ended August 2023.

“Kiwifruit export values for the season so far are the highest they have ever been,” international trade manager Viki Ward said.

“The kiwifruit export season is typically from March to November.”

Gold kiwifruit exports were $2.4 billion, up $457 million (24 percent) from year ended August 2023. This increase was driven by an increase in quantity (up 23 percent).

© Scoop Media

