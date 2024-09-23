Gallagher Security’s Controller 7000 Named Outstanding New Security Product At New Zealand Security Awards

HAMILTON, NZ – Global security manufacturer, Gallagher Security, is celebrating a significant win for the new Controller 7000 (C7000) which was named “Outstanding New Security Product” at the New Zealand Security Awards (NZSA) held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Auckland on 20 September.

Accepting the award on behalf of Gallagher Security was Ellyse Walker, Product Marketing Manager, who called this win an honour:

“The C7000 represents years of customer research, development, and an extraordinary amount of teamwork behind the scenes. Being recognised at home for a product we developed for the world is an honour and a major highlight of our product journey.”

As cyber-physical attacks grow in number and complexity, organisations everywhere must reassess the cybersecurity preparedness of their physical security systems. However, most businesses face significant barriers for achieving that level of preparedness, including a lack of technical and skilled staff, budget constraints, and most concerningly, poor cyber hygiene among their staff.

Developed with cybersecurity at its core, Gallagher’s Controller 7000 (C7000) directly addresses these blockers by dramatically reducing the burden of cyber hygiene on businesses while also equipping them with a direct portal to future enhancements, creating a convergence of physical and cyber protection that takes users into the future of security functionality.

Jim Rayner, Value Owner at Gallagher who led production on the C7000, sees this platform as a signal to the market of Gallagher’s cyber and user-oriented focus to come: “The C7000 is the first step in a new era of Gallagher’s product development and I believe this controller offers our customers a platform for the future with industry-leading cyber protection. We’re excited by what we’ve achieved with this device and I'm confident our customers will continue finding value in it for many years to come.”

Designed with longevity and cybersecurity in mind, the C7000's hardware technology integrates security features at the silicon level. Powerful iMX8 System-on chip and an NXP Edgelock secure element ensure a Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) and guarantees software authenticity on each device, and with a ten times more powerful microprocessor, the C7000 executes access decisions twenty-five times faster, resyncing the cardholder database in half the time. In a demonstration of power and capability, the C7000 has achieved UL compliance in addition to CE, RCM, and FCC compliances.

Simultaneously, the Controller 7000 will also directly and immediately connect businesses with new access control functionality and cyber protections as Gallagher’s roadmap evolves. Streamlined enhancements deliver continuous value over the lifespan of the controller making updates easier so businesses can rest assured that their controllers are up-to-date and safeguarding people, sites, and assets in the background.

The result is a trusted device with baked-in security that removes the burden of maintaining cybersecurity for users while delivering up-to-speed protections and functionality.

The C7000 was also named “Outstanding New Security Product” at the New Zealand Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs) held in April making this its second local win in the category. The NZSA ceremony was held on 20 September at the Crowne Plaza in Auckland. Gallagher Security congratulates all winners and nominees on their achievements.

About Gallagher Security:

A technology leader in integrated access control, intrusion detection, and perimeter protection, Gallagher Security's solutions protect what matters most within the highest levels of national and local government, military, commercial, industrial, healthcare, transportation, academic organizations, and small businesses in more than 140 countries.

© Scoop Media

