ANZIIF Offer Insurance Risk Management Study Course In New Zealand

The Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF) is proud to offer the Insurance Risk Management Study Course in New Zealand.

This two-day, facilitated course is designed to equip mid-senior level brokers and insurance professionals with practical skills in risk assessment and management.

ANZIIF is thrilled to announce the launch of this course in Christchurch, its first time in the South Island. This will provide South-Island based insurance professionals with the opportunity to enhance their risk assessment skills locally.

The course has already been successfully completed by 60 insurance professionals from Gallagher Basset.

Participants who undertook the course gained the expertise to identify and analyse various types of risks, develop effective risk management strategies, evaluate their impact, and clearly communicate findings to stakeholders.

Upon completion of the course, insurance professionals had deepened their understanding of risk assessment principles, enabling them to better assess the risk profile of their clients’ businesses, and therefore provide tailored advice and service.

The Insurance Risk Management Study Course was created with a focus on achieving positive customer outcomes. This course provides insurance professionals with the necessary skills to help clients build their financial health and resilience.

“Our goal is to provide first class education to insurance professionals, empowering them to offer quality advice and services, and therefore build the public’s confidence and trust in the industry,” says ANZIIF CEO, Katrina Shanks.

ANZIIF’s Insurance Risk Management Course is currently available for businesses to host at their workplace. Those interested should reach out to clientsolutions@anziif.com.

To learn more about the Insurance Risk Management Course, click here, or visit the ANZIIF website at anziif.com.

© Scoop Media

