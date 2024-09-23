Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
KFC Supercharges Savings With $5 Zinger - A Limited Time Price Drop

Monday, 23 September 2024, 2:31 pm
Press Release: KFC

The Colonel is treating Kiwi’s taste buds by dropping the price of its household favourite, Zinger Burger, to $5, for a limited time for one day only.

On Tuesday 24 September, between 10am to 5pm, KFC fans can head into their nearest store to enjoy a Supercharged Saving with a $5 Zinger which is 50% off the RRP.

The original Zinger Burger is a simple classic done well, boasting a crispy Zinger Fillet, fresh lettuce, and finished with a tangy mayonnaise sauce.

Restaurant Brands Marketing Director, Clark Wilson says, “KFC has always been committed to delivering craveable food at a great price, and as a special treat for Kiwis, we wanted to offer one of our most iconic items - the Zinger Burger - for $5 just for one day!”

“You can’t beat a classic, and our KFC Zinger Burger is a product everyone can enjoy”.

The KFC $5 Zinger Burger deal is running for a limited time. Kiwis can redeem the deal by heading into any KFC store or online for click and collect at kfc.co.nz, using code PLU442.

