Wellington Chamber Of Commerce Welcomes Move To Encourage Public Servants To Return To The Office

The Wellington Chamber of Commerce supports the Government’s move to issue new guidance for working from home in the public service, and expects it to make a real difference to the capital.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis has issued new guidelines for public service CEOs to encourage more employees to work from the office.

Wellington Chamber of Commerce CEO Simon Arcus says the move will have a number of benefits, particularly in the capital.

"Today’s announcement is welcome news for Wellington businesses and will have a positive impact on our city," says Arcus.

"Footfall is critical for a number of industries, especially retail and hospitality. These sectors have been struggling with a lack of customers with more Wellingtonians working from home. Many businesses have gone from expecting several days of profitable trading to turning a profit only one day a week," he says.

"CBD businesses pay the highest levels of rent, rates and insurance and rely on a thriving central city to survive."

Arcus says there are a number of other good reasons for encouraging employees to work from the office, whether in the public or private sector.

"Working in the office also has benefits for productivity and team culture. It gives junior staff much better opportunities to be mentored by senior colleagues and encourages . The corporate sector has recognised this and has already moved to reduce working from home arrangements. It’s pleasing to see the public sector do the same," he says.

"We encourage local councils to follow the government’s lead and encourage their staff to come back to the office. This change will bring life back to our city, bringing benefit to businesses, communities and workers," he says.

© Scoop Media

