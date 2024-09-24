Ārohia Trailblazers Set To Forge Path To Global Markets

Callaghan Innovation will support seven trailblazing Kiwi businesses with bold ideas to succeed in global markets, while forging new pathways for like-minded Kiwi innovators.

Minister for Science, Innovation and Technology, Judith Collins announced the Ārohia Trailblazer grant recipients at the New Zealand Aerospace Summit today in Christchurch.

Callaghan Innovation has allocated $17.5 million in co-funding to Astrix Astronautics, Basis NZ, Emrod, Fabrum Solutions, Toku Eyes, Zincovery Process Technologies and Zenno Astronautics. The Ārohia Trailblazer Innovation Grant supports businesses that are benefiting the Aotearoa New Zealand innovation ecosystem, and have global potential.

“Congratulations to these Kiwi innovators who have developed these impressive, and ambitious innovations with the potential for success here and in global markets.

“We look forward to following their success as they inspire and enable other, like-minded ambitious innovators,” says Callaghan Innovation Chief Product Officer, Brett Calton.

“These trailblazers represent diverse sectors, including HealthTech, CleanTech and aerospace, that are growing and have the potential to make a bigger impact globally."

About the recipients:

Astrix Astronautics

Astronautics | Auckland | astrix.space

Astrix Astronautics design unique, reliable high performance power systems for small satellites using a state-of-the art inflatable deployment mechanism that delivers solar power to mega-constellations.

Basis NZ Limited

Cleantech | Auckland | wearebasis.com

Basis has developed the world's first residential Smart Panel, enabling homeowners to reduce their electricity costs, make their homes dramatically safer and lower barriers to adopting electrification technologies (EV, battery & solar).

Emrod Limited

Hi-tech Engineering | Auckland | emrod.energy

Emrod is pioneering the transition to a wireless, global energy network. Its technology is hardware for wirelessly sending large amounts of power over long distances, safely and efficiently. Just as the internet transformed communication, wireless power will transform the world's ability to generate and use energy.

Fabrum Solutions Limited

Hi-tech Engineering | Christchurch | fabrum.nz

The fundamental technologies that Fabrum has developed leverage over 20 years of composite and cryogenic discovery. The company has developed a very desirable library of patents and trade secrets, including cryocoolers, refuelling technologies, liquefiers and storage systems for hydrogen, nitrogen, oxygen and LNG. Fabrum operates around the globe with 80% of its product made in New Zealand and exported globally.

Toku Eyes Limited

Healthtech | Auckland | tokueyes.com

Toku has developed a product that can identify individuals with elevated chronic kidney disease risk (CKD) using retinal fundus images only. Commercialisation of this AI medical device will remove the need for blood and urine test to identify high-risk CKD individuals, enabling preventative care to avoid costly debilitating kidney failure.

Zincovery Process Technologies Limited

Cleantech | Christchurch | zincovery.com

Zincovery is looking to bring the first 100% recycled, low carbon and high purity zinc product to the market. This is enabled by their innovative zinc recycling technology that avoids the use of fossil fuels, reducing emissions by up to 95% and processing costs by 45%.

Zenno Astronautics Limited

Astronautics | Auckland | zenno.space

Zenno is building the future of agile and sustainable operations in space. They have developed a patented technology based on superconducting magnets that enables spacecraft operators to reduce their costs while also increasing their mission value.

For more information visit: arohia.govt.nz

About Callaghan Innovation

Callaghan Innovation is New Zealand’s innovation agency. It activates innovation and helps businesses grow faster for a better New Zealand. The government agency partners with ambitious businesses of all sizes, delivering a range of innovation and research and development (R&D) services to suit each stage of their growth. Its staff – including more than 150 of New Zealand’s leading scientists and engineers – empower innovators by connecting people, opportunities and networks, and providing tailored technical solutions, skills and capability development programmes, and grants co-funding. Callaghan Innovation also enhances the operation of New Zealand’s innovation ecosystem, working closely with MBIE, NZTE, NZVIF, Crown Research Institutes, and other organisations that help increase business investment in R&D and innovation. The agency operates from five urban offices and a regional partner network in a further 12 locations across Aotearoa.

