Empowering Kiwis To Live Well And Save Lives – 30 Years Delivering Training And Well-being

Life Care Consultants, a trusted leader in first aid training and employee wellness, is celebrating 30 years of service dedicated to empowering Kiwis to live well and save lives. For the past three decades, Life Care Consultants has significantly impacted New Zealand businesses with essential life skills through first aid training and health checks, empowering them to take control of their health and enhance their quality of life.

Remarkable Achievements Over 30 Years

Since its inception, Life Care Consultants has been at the forefront of training and health services, with significant achievements that underscore its commitment to the NZ workforce. Every year, the company trains an average of 35,000 individuals through its comprehensive first aid courses, equipping them with the skills to respond confidently in emergencies. Life Care Consultants conducts 30,000 health checks annually, providing vital health insights to businesses across various industries.

The company’s expanded presence includes eight main offices and a network of 26 venues across 23 locations, making its services accessible to more Kiwis than ever before. This broad reach ensures that Life Care Consultants can meet the diverse needs of businesses and individuals nationwide.

A key factor in Life Care Consultants’ success is its team of highly qualified health professionals. The team comprises highly skilled professionals with advanced degrees, including Masters in Health Science, Nursing, Clinical Exercise Physiology, and other specialised fields. This diverse team brings immense knowledge and expertise, contributing to safer, healthier, and more informed managers and leaders in charge of the health and wellbeing of their people.

Customer Feedback and Community Impact

Life Care Consultants has built a strong reputation for excellence, evidenced by its impressive 4.9-star rating on Google Reviews. Clients frequently commend the quality of training, professionalism, and dedication. Testimonials from satisfied participants often highlight the life-changing impact of the courses.

One attendee noted, “The first aid course was incredibly beneficial in refreshing my knowledge. It provided updated information and practical skills, ensuring I feel confident and prepared to handle emergencies effectively. The hands-on practice and clear instruction were particularly valuable. Thank you for offering such a comprehensive and engaging course!”

Beyond the training room, Life Care Consultants’ impact extends into the community, where the skills imparted have directly contributed to saving lives. Stories of employees who have confidently stepped in during critical situations underscore the real-world value of the training, proving that these skills are more than just knowledge—they are a lifeline.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Life Care Consultants

As Life Care Consultants looks to the future, the company remains committed to growth and innovation. A recent development is the introduction of mobile clinics, which deliver health checks directly to remote areas and worksites, making health services more accessible and convenient for businesses. This initiative reflects the company’s dedication to adapting to the evolving needs of its clients and expanding its reach.

Life Care Consultants is also exploring new services and initiatives to enhance its offering, with a continued focus on advancing the health and wellbeing of Kiwi businesses. Their ongoing commitment to improving lives remains at the heart of their mission.

Life Care Consultants invites all New Zealanders to learn more about their services and consider enrolling in one of their first aid courses. As Life Care Consultants celebrates this 30-year milestone, it expresses sincere gratitude to its clients, communities, and partners for their steadfast support and trust.

