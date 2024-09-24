Auckland Vehicle Rentals Offers 12-Seat Van Hire For Spring And Summer Trips Across New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand – As the warmer months of spring and summer approach, Auckland Vehicle Rentals (AVR) is excited to announce the availability of 12-seat van hire services, perfect for all your group travel needs. Whether it’s a family road trip, a corporate outing, or a sightseeing tour across New Zealand, AVR’s spacious and comfortable vans provide the ideal transportation solution for larger groups.

Spring and summer are prime seasons for exploring New Zealand, and AVR is here to help groups of all sizes hit the road in style and comfort. The 12-seat vans are ideal for accommodating larger families, tour groups, work teams, and any other collective that needs reliable, affordable, and convenient transport.

“Our 12-seat vans offer a perfect solution for those planning group trips this spring and summer,” said a spokesperson for Auckland Vehicle Rentals. “From family vacations to corporate outings and sightseeing tours, these vans provide the space, comfort, and reliability that make group travel easy and enjoyable.”

Why Choose AVR’s 12-Seat Van Hire for Your Next Trip?

Spacious and Comfortable for Group Travel: Each van is designed with comfort in mind, offering ample seating for up to 12 passengers, along with plenty of storage space for luggage, equipment, or recreational gear. This makes AVR’s vans ideal for longer road trips, tours, or day trips around New Zealand, ensuring that every passenger travels in comfort.

Perfect for Family and Corporate Trips: Whether you’re planning a family holiday to the beaches, forests, or mountains of New Zealand, or organising a corporate team-building event or business trip, AVR’s 12-seat vans provide the flexibility and space to accommodate everyone. No more need for multiple cars—AVR’s vans keep your group together on the road.

Ideal for Tours and Group Excursions: Tour companies or group organisers will find AVR’s vans perfect for local sightseeing trips or extended excursions. The vans’ comfortable seating and efficient fuel economy make them great for exploring the stunning landscapes of New Zealand while keeping transport costs in check.

Modern Features for a Smooth Journey: Each van is equipped with modern amenities such as air conditioning, Bluetooth connectivity, and ample legroom, ensuring a pleasant ride for all passengers. The spacious layout also allows for easy entry and exit, making these vans ideal for frequent stops on tours or excursions.

Flexible and Affordable Rental Options

Auckland Vehicle Rentals understands that every trip is unique, which is why they offer flexible rental options to fit any schedule. Whether you need a van for a single day, a weekend getaway, or an extended holiday, AVR provides rental packages that suit your specific needs. Each minibus rental includes unlimited kilometres of free travel, ensuring that you can explore the best of New Zealand without worrying about hidden costs.

“Our aim is to provide affordable, high-quality transportation solutions that cater to all kinds of group travel needs,” the spokesperson added. “We want our customers to focus on enjoying their trip, knowing that they have reliable transport at their disposal.”

Convenient Pickup Locations Across Auckland

With convenient rental locations in North Shore and West Auckland, AVR makes it easy for customers to pick up and drop off their 12-seat vans. Their easy-to-navigate booking system and dedicated customer support team ensure that every step of the rental process is smooth and stress-free.

About Auckland Vehicle Rentals

Auckland Vehicle Rentals is a leading vehicle rental provider in Auckland, offering a wide range of vehicles, including cars, vans, and trucks, to meet the transportation needs of individuals, families, and businesses. With a focus on providing affordable, reliable, and customer-centric rental services, AVR ensures that every trip—whether for business or leisure—is hassle-free and enjoyable.

