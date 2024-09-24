D-Link A/NZ Launches New DMS-1250 Series Multi-Gigabit Smart Managed PoE+ Switches

AUCKLAND, 24 September 2024 – D-Link A/NZ has introduced the new DMS-1250 Series of network switches, designed to meet the growing demand for high-performance connectivity in modern business environments.

DMS-1250-10SP with eight 2.5G PoE+ ports and two 10G SFP+ ports (Photo/Supplied)

Featuring 2.5G ports across the range, these switches offer a significant boost in network speed, ideal for SMBs and enterprises looking to support bandwidth-hungry applications such as video conferencing, high-resolution file transfers, and cloud-based services. With advanced Layer 2 management capabilities, the DMS-1250 Series ensures seamless, scalable networking that keeps pace with the rapid evolution of digital workloads. The DMS Series of Multi-Gigabit Switches also is the perfect companion to the latest Wi-Fi Access points that support 2.5G connectivity, maximising not only LAN, but also Wi-Fi performance across the network.

The first products launched from within this new series are the DMS-1250-10SP, providing eight 2.5G PoE+ ports and two 10G SFP+ ports, whilst the DMS-1250-12TP provides eight 2.5G PoE+ ports, two 10GBASE-T and two 10G SFP+ ports.

The DMS-1250 Series employs cutting-edge PoE features that ensure reliable power delivery as PoE+ ports provide a high-power budget to fulfill business needs. The innovative PoE functions can ensure uninterrupted power delivery to all powered devices.

Cutting-edge PoE features ensure reliable power delivery (Photo/Supplied)

PoE has a number of additional benefits including the fact that PoE switches simplify device installation by reducing cable usage and eliminating the need for separate power supplies or outlets. Perpetual PoE also provides an uninterrupted power supply to network devices, even during reboots or maintenance and Fast PoE technology reduces the time it takes for devices to become operational after connecting to the network.

The DMS-1250 Series’ PD-Alive feature is perfect for IP surveillance networks to monitor the status of connected powered devices and verify their activity.

The two new DMS-1250 PoE models also come equipped with built-in internal fans that automatically adjust across five cooling levels to prevent the device from overheating. Alternatively, administrators can manually set the fans to either Off or Quiet Mode based on the environment or operating temperature.

DMS-1250-12TP with eight 2.5G PoE+ ports, two 10GBASE-T and two 10G SFP+ ports. (Photo/Supplied)

The DMS-1250 Series switches also offer enhanced 6kV surge protection on all 2.5G access ports, ensuring that your network remains resilient and that your devices stay safe from electrical surges.

In addition, the DMS-1250 Series switches offer a comprehensive set of Layer 2+ capabilities, including:

• Static Routes

• IPv4/IPv6

• DHCP relay (available in future R2 firmware release)

• DiffServ QoS

• Port Mirroring

• Spanning Tree Protocol (STP/MSTP/RSTP)

• Link Aggregation Control Protocol (LACP)

• IGMP and MLD Snooping

There are also a variety of management tools on hand with D-Link’s Nuclias Connect and D-View 8 to meet users’ management requirements. D-Link Nuclias Controller (DNC) and D-Link Nuclias Hub (DNH) facilitate the discovery and management of multiple D-Link devices, allowing efficient configuration of settings. Additionally, the DMS-1250 Series seamlessly integrates with D-View 8, a comprehensive central network management system. Then SNMP functionality enables centralised network asset management, remote configuration and logging.

The DMS-1250 Series switches are versatile and particularly suitable for SMB environments. They provide high-speed data transmission with 2.5GE to desktops and infrastructure devices, whilst providing crucial 10G uplinks for external connectivity. This high-speed uplink ensures that the entire business can access external services without encountering data bottlenecks. Furthermore, they offer IEEE 802.3af/at (PoE/PoE+) to power remote devices.

DMS-1250 Series switches key features

DMS-1250-10SP

• Eight 2.5Gbps Multi-Gigabit PoE+ ports

• Two SFP+ ports

• PoE budget 240 Watts

• Supports Fast and Perpetual PoE

• Auto Voice and Surveillance VLANs

• Advanced Layer2/2+ Features

• Enhanced security features

• 5-speed Smart Fans with Quiet Mode

• 6kV surge protection

DMS-1250-12TP

• Eight 2.5Gbps Multi-Gigabit PoE+ ports

• Two Multi-Gigabit 100/1000/2.5G/5G/10GBASE-T ports

• Two SFP+ ports

• PoE budget 240 Watts

• Supports Fast and Perpetual PoE

• Auto Voice and Surveillance VLANs

• Advanced Layer2/2+ Features

• Enhanced security features

• 5-speed Smart Fans with Quiet Mode

• 6kV surge protection

