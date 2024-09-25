New Zealand Company Taking Off In Space

Auckland, New Zealand — Astrix Astronautics is proud to announce that it has been selected as a recipient of the prestigious Ārohia Trailblazer Grant, awarded by Callaghan Innovation. This grant represents a signicant endorsement of Astrix's innovative technology and its potential to shape the future of space power solutions.

Astrix Astronautics designs and builds inatable solar array deployment systems that signicantly reduce the cost and complexity of powering spacecraft. Our technology provides up to 20 times more area per volume and 4 times more area per mass, enabling the use of low-cost solar cells without compromising performance. This revolutionary system opens new opportunities for the space industry, providing lower-cost, high-performance solutions for satellite operators.

Astrix’s journey to space began with a successful deployment on a RocketLab mission, a milestone that demonstrated the feasibility of our technology in real-world conditions. Our rst customer delivery is expected in late 2024, marking another critical step in our path to commercialisation. The Ārohia Trailblazer Grant will enable us to scale this innovation, bringing our technology to market with greater speed and efficiency.

“We are incredibly honoured to be recognised as an Ārohia Trailblazer,” said Max Daniels, co-founder and CEO of Astrix Astronautics. “ This support validates the hard work our team has put into developing this transformative technology, and it’s rewarding to know that our work will contribute to New Zealand’s thriving innovation ecosystem.”

“We also extend our heartfelt congratulations to our fellow Trailblazers and look forward to seeing the collective impact this initiative will have on New Zealand's innovation landscape. Together, we are paving the way for the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs.”

