Emerson And Nozomi Networks Extend Relationship To Help Secure Critical Power And Water Processes Worldwide

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, SEPTEMBER 25, 2024 – Global software and technology leader Emerson and Nozomi Networks, a leader in OT (operational technology) and IoT (Internet of Things) security, today announced they have extended their agreement to more effectively address the growing demand for OT cybersecurity services and solutions in the power and water industries. Emerson now offers Nozomi Networks’ advanced solutions for industrial control system cyber resiliency and real-time operational visibility to Emerson’s Ovation™ Automation Platform customers worldwide. The expanded agreement combines Nozomi Networks’ OT & IoT expertise with Emerson’s industry expertise and Power and Water Cybersecurity suite of solutions and services to help customers strengthen their cybersecurity posture and reduce the risk of downtime due to cyberattacks or process anomalies.

“Emerson is enhancing our power and water customers’ immediate access to OT network visibility, security and asset intelligence with Nozomi Networks’ advanced software that integrates seamlessly with our industry-leading Ovation Automation Platform and purpose-built Power and Water Cybersecurity suite of solutions,” said Emily Thomas, Director of Cybersecurity and Shared Services for Emerson’s power and water business. “Together, we will deliver the deepest possible industrial process expertise, superior solutions and a proven track record serving our customers.”

Operating in thousands of power, renewable and water plants worldwide, Emerson’s Ovation software and technologies form a reliable and innovative automation platform embodying the company’s five decades of industry expertise. Designed to evolve easily with rapidly changing technology, the Ovation Automation Platform helps to increase plant performance and reliability. The platform’s intelligent control is easy to operate and maintain and is adaptable to meet customer requirements and objectives, scaling easily without adding complexity.

Nozomi Networks’ OT & IoT threat and anomaly detection and actionable intelligence complement the Ovation platform by helping customers quickly see and respond to cyber threats before they impact process controls. In addition, vulnerability assessment capabilities help customers identify OT devices that can be exploited in cyberattacks. Nozomi Networks’ asset discovery capabilities combine active and passive techniques to safely identify OT and IoT assets.

“We’ve extended our relationship with Emerson from the DeltaV™ Automation Platform for process industries to the Ovation Automation Platform, addressing the cybersecurity concerns that are an everyday reality for modern automation processes,” said Chet Namboodri, Nozomi Networks Senior Vice President of Global Business Development. “Power, renewable and water customers rely on Emerson for its innovative technologies and solutions. This new agreement strengthens our joint commitment to help protect critical infrastructure around the world.”

Nozomi Networks’ full suite of OT and IoT cybersecurity solutions is now available globally through Emerson. Visit Emerson.com/Cybersecurity-PowerWater for more information on its cybersecurity capabilities.

About Nozomi Networks:

Nozomi Networks protects the world’s critical infrastructure from cyber threats. Our platform uniquely combines network and endpoint visibility, threat detection, and AI-powered analysis for faster, more effective incident response. Customers rely on us to minimise risk and complexity while maximising operational resilience.

