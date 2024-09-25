Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud For Travel And Hospitality Drives AI Innovation, Enhances Collaboration

No-Headquarters/BOZEMAN, Mont. – September 24, 2024 – Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, today announced the launch of the AI Data Cloud for Travel and Hospitality, uniting Snowflake's data platform, AI capabilities, and industry-specific solutions to deliver best-in-class data insights for the travel and hospitality industry. Snowflake empowers airlines, hotels, cruise lines, and travel technology providers to harness data and artificial intelligence to improve operations and power five-star customer experiences across the sector.

As the travel and hospitality industry transitions from recovery to stable growth, businesses face new challenges and opportunities. Snowflake is uniquely positioned to support this growth, offering a unified platform that streamlines AI and ML development, providing top-tier security and governance capabilities, and democratising data access. With robust data collaboration capabilities and effortless scalability, Snowflake enables organisations to harness their data's full potential.

The AI Data Cloud for Travel and Hospitality addresses key industry trends and use cases, including dynamic pricing and sustainability tracking, developer efficiencies, reputation management, and performance advertising to help organisations across the industry both streamline operations and unlock new business value.

With Snowflake's AI Data Cloud for Travel and Hospitality, businesses can build and optimise outcomes like:

Hyper-Personalised Marketing: Personalised, privacy-focused marketing campaigns resulting in accelerated customer acquisition and reduced acquisition costs

Improved Customer Experience: Optimised bot and Interactive Voice Response (IVR) performance plus preemptive messaging to reduce churn

Loyalty & Co-Branded Experiences: Modernised customer data management, streamlined alliance point management, optimised hotel and partner coordination, and customer vs. member 360 personalisation to enhance customer retention and engagement

Reliable and Efficient Operations: Optimised routes and networks, simplified irregular operations (IROP) management, increased turn efficiencies, and improved crew coordination

Maximised Revenue Management: Optimised maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) workstreams, fine-tuned scenario forecasting, optimised dynamic pricing, and focused ancillary revenue streams to drive profitability

Snowflake’s vast partner ecosystem also facilitates seamless data enrichment via Snowflake Marketplace, allowing businesses to easily integrate and analyse third-party data sources such as weather patterns, economic indicators, and global events alongside their own data, enabling more comprehensive and better-informed decision-making in industries where external factors significantly impact operations and customer behavior.

"The travel and hospitality industry is at a pivotal moment, with AI and data-driven insights becoming critical for success," said Whitnee Hawthorne, Global Head of Travel & Hospitality at Snowflake. "Our AI Data Cloud for Travel and Hospitality provides the tools and capabilities needed to not only keep pace with evolving customer expectations, but also to drive innovation and operational excellence in this dynamic and competitive sector."

Some of the largest travel and hospitality businesses around the world are already using Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud for Travel & Hospitality to democratise data access and drive collaboration.

"By creating a unified data foundation on Snowflake, we're improving our ability to make data driven decisions and automate aspects of our business” said Raymond Boyle, Vice President, Data Analytics and Strategic Insights, Hyatt. “From guest preferences to functional decision management, Snowflake empowers us to advance care and further enhance the guest experience. Snowflake provides an important foundation for our work to redefine hospitality in the digital age."

"Snowflake is an important part of Tripadvisor's data strategy," said Rahul Todkar, Head of Data and AI at Tripadvisor. "It unifies our enterprise analytics, marketing, and customer insights, providing the data foundation for our AI initiatives. Moreover, Snowflake has revolutionised how we collaborate with other brands in the ecosystem, allowing secure data sharing that benefits both our business and the broader travel industry. This comprehensive approach has not only streamlined our operations but also opened new avenues for growth and partnership."

About Snowflake

Snowflake makes enterprise AI easy, efficient and trusted. Thousands of companies around the globe, including hundreds of the world’s largest, use Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to share data, build applications, and power their business with AI. The era of enterprise AI is here.

