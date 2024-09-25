F5 And NetApp Collaborate To Accelerate And Streamline Enterprise AI Capabilities

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – SEPTEMBER 25, 2024 – F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV) and NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) today announced an expanded collaboration to accelerate and streamline enterprise AI capabilities using secure multicloud networking solutions from F5 and NetApp’s suite of data management solutions. This collaboration leverages F5 Distributed Cloud Services to streamline the use of large language models (LLMs) across hybrid cloud environments. By integrating F5’s secure multicloud networking with NetApp’s data management, enterprises can implement Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) solutions efficiently and securely, enhancing the performance, security, and utility of their AI systems.

As enterprises increasingly adopt AI technologies, the need for accurate and contextually relevant information becomes crucial—and that’s where RAG comes in. RAG is an artificial intelligence technique that combines retrieval-based and generation-based approaches to improve the quality and relevance of responses by securely incorporating relevant, often proprietary, documents or information from a large dataset into the generated answers without exposing them to public large language models. RAG integrates the most recent, relevant data into AI responses. This ensures that AI models can deliver precise and context-specific answers.

RAG is quickly becoming a popular architecture among customers, but the fragmented distribution of enterprise data often forms silos, complicating integration with LLMs. F5 and NetApp solve this problem by providing secure access to private data from any location and facilitating data transfers for migrations and mobility. The combined solution significantly reduces the complexity of managing hybrid and multicloud infrastructure. By using F5 Distributed Cloud Services and NetApp BlueXP, customers can unify the operational models for data management, security, and networking, contributing to cost reduction and achieving multicloud RAG to support innovative AI projects.

“F5 is accelerating enterprise AI adoption by integrating our secure, high-performance multicloud networking capabilities with NetApp’s robust data management solutions. This powerful collaboration unlocks the potential of RAG, seamlessly blending enterprise data with foundational and frontier AI models,” said Kunal Anand, Chief Technology and AI Officer at F5. “Our joint solution transforms how businesses train LLMs by delivering unparalleled high-speed performance and ironclad security, enabling enterprises to harness AI’s capabilities within their unique business contexts confidently. With F5 and NetApp, businesses can now easily navigate the complexities of AI integration, turning their data into a strategic asset that drives innovation and competitive advantage.”

NetApp’s Cloud Volumes ONTAP optimises cloud storage costs and performance while enhancing data protection and compliance. This solution, combined with F5’s networking capabilities, allows for quick and secure data mobility, reducing overhead for IT departments. Enterprises can migrate data effortlessly across zones and regions, leveraging NetApp’s SnapMirror technology for data mobility.

“Our collaboration with F5 helps address the complex challenges of AI deployments in hybrid cloud environments. By combining NetApp’s data management solutions with F5’s secure multicloud networking technology, we are providing enterprises with a seamless and secure way to manage, protect, and optimise their data to deliver business-critical LLM applications. Our work together supports businesses looking to leverage generative AI to drive innovation and growth,” said Jonsi Stefansson, Chief Technology Officer at NetApp.

