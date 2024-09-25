Omexom Introduces Changes To Work Processes And Supervision

Omexom New Zealand welcomed the review of the tower fall incident that occurred on 20 June 2024 released today by the Minister for Energy, Hon Simeon Brown.

The review, conducted by the Electricity Authority Te Mana Hiko, was tasked with understanding and explaining the cause of the transmission tower fall which resulted in a power outage that affected residents and businesses in Northland, the response to it, and lessons that can be learnt.

Mornez Green, Managing Director of Omexom New Zealand, reiterated his apology to all who were affected by the power outage.

“We’ve been doing this type of work successfully for decades. All electricity workers around the country perform a vital function in maintaining reliable electricity supply to customers and it is critical as an organisation that we have robust procedures in place and that they are understood and followed at all times,” said Mr Green.

“As a result of the incident, Omexom immediately undertook its own organisation wide review and has introduced a range of changes to prevent recurrence of any similar event,” said Mr Green.

“Since the event we have left no stone unturned on how we can ensure all our staff fully understand and adhere to procedures, and that our briefings, supervision and checking processes are the best in the industry,” said Mr Green.

“If this sounds like it is ‘back-to-basics’ that is correct. We are absolutely committed to make all necessary changes. It is essential that this event, rare as it was, is never repeated,” said Mr Green.

Mr Green acknowledged the review undertaken by Transpower and its recommendations, as well as all those who collaborated well to restore supply and re-establish normal operation in the region.

“I would like to thank Transpower, our Omexom team, and all those involved in restoring electricity supply as quickly as possible,” said Mr Green.

Background:

On Thursday 20 June, around 11 am, a transmission tower near Glorit fell, resulting in an outage. As part of routine maintenance, nuts securing the tower to the foundation were removed, cleaned, and treated by Omexom staff. During this work too many nuts were removed, and the tower fell over on its side.

The Electricity Authority’s report can be found here: https://www.ea.govt.nz/documents/5707/Electricity_Authority_Report_Northland_tower_collapse_20_June_2024.pdf

