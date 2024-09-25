Campervan Rental Company, Road Runner Rentals, Welcomes NZ’s New Green Warrant Certification Legal Changes

Christchurch, New Zealand – With the new legislation set to take effect on 7 December 2024, Road Runner Rentals is ready to help travellers transition smoothly into the new era of campervan / motorhome rental NZ regulations. The new Green Warrant Certification requires all campervan rentals used for freedom camping in New Zealand to meet self-containment standards, including a fixed toilet, under the updated regulatory system.

“We’re pleased to offer our customers certified self-contained campervans that fully comply with the new Green Warrant requirements,” said Randall Diggs, owner of Road Runner Rentals. “This legislation is about protecting New Zealand’s natural beauty while ensuring travellers have a comfortable and convenient experience on the road.”

The changes are part of a broader update to the Plumbers, Gasfitters, and Drainlayers Act 2006 and the Freedom Camping Act 2011, aimed at safeguarding the environment and maintaining the integrity of freedom camping. For rental companies like Road Runner Rentals, vehicles must meet the new self-containment criteria by 7 December 2024, which includes a permanent toilet, secure water systems, and proper waste management.

Randall Diggs added, “With last year’s high demand, we recommend booking early to secure your Green Warrant-certified campervan. People are now planning longer trips to explore the beauty of New Zealand, and we expect bookings to fill up fast”

As part of the commitment to environmental responsibility, Road Runner Rentals offers a fleet of both self-contained and non-self-contained campervans. The ever popular “Clubby”, is not certified as self-contained, but it can still be enjoyed at campgrounds with facilities, providing an affordable and flexible option for travellers who want to experience New Zealand’s stunning campgrounds.

The new self-containment requirements ensure that campers can enjoy remote sites with ease, all while minimising their environmental impact.

For more information on Road Runner Rentals' certified campervans, and no-certified visit roadrunnerrentals.co.nz.

