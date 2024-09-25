Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Fast-track Panel Approves Consent For New Queenstown Hotel

Wednesday, 25 September 2024, 6:27 pm
Press Release: Environmental Protection Authority

An independent panel has approved resource consent, subject to conditions, to construct a hotel on Man Street, Queenstown.

The Queenstown Hotel (NZ) Limited Partnership applied for resource consent under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020. The project involves constructing a multi-storey hotel with 185 guest rooms at 12 Man Street.

The resource consent conditions are in the decision report on the page linked below.

The decision comes 148 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority.

The Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making. We provide procedural advice and administrative support to the panel convenor, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panel he appoints.

Read the Man Street Hotel - Queenstown decision report: https://www.epa.govt.nz/fast-track-consenting/referred-projects/man-street-hotel/decision/

More about fast-track consenting: https://www.epa.govt.nz/fast-track-consenting

