Generate Pledges $20K To Charity To Help Raise Awareness For KiwiSaver And Retirement Planning

Generate KiwiSaver Scheme has announced an exciting new initiative, pledging $20,000 to charity in an effort to raise awareness about the importance of KiwiSaver and retirement planning. In partnership with the Dom Harvey Podcast, Generate is sparking conversations about retirement savings while giving back to the community.

The campaign invites podcast guests to answer money-related questions. For each guest that participates, Generate will donate $500 to a charity of their choice. The goal is to encourage Kiwis to start thinking about their own retirement, the costs involved, and whether they have a plan to achieve their financial goals.

“We’re doing this to help people think seriously about their future,” said Tegan Macnab, Marketing Specialist at Generate. “Many people aren’t sure if they’re making the most of their KiwiSaver investment, and we want to help change that. It’s not just about saving for retirement; it’s about making sure you have enough to live the life you want.”

It’s been fantastic to have popular New Zealand personalities like Brodie Kane, Christian Cullen, Justin Marshall, and a Generate favourite, Luke Kemeys, get behind the initiative. Their involvement helps raise awareness and encourage more conversations about KiwiSaver and retirement planning. Thanks to their participation, donations have been made to a variety of deserving charities, including Assistance Dogs Trust, Brain Tumour Support, Motor Neuron Disease NZ, and suicide prevention organisations.

While only a couple of videos have been released to date, stay tuned to Generate’s social channels to see more exciting content as the campaign continues to grow: instagram.com/generate_kiwisaver/

Helping Kiwis Maximise Their Retirement Savings

Generate have a team of KiwiSaver advisers located across New Zealand available to help Kiwis better understand their KiwiSaver account options. Generate advisers bring KiwiSaver to life, by showing projections of how much individuals are currently on track to save by the time they retire. This helps Kiwis see if their savings are enough to meet their retirement goals.

“Even small changes, like switching to a different fund type or increasing contribution rates, can make a big difference,” added Jake Mickleson, Generate KiwiSaver Adviser. “In many cases, these adjustments can add tens of thousands of dollars to people’s KiwiSaver savings by the time they retire.”

Generate’s aim is to help as many people as possible maximise their KiwiSaver benefits and feel confident about their financial future. Whether someone is just starting their savings journey or approaching retirement, Generate advisers are ready to offer guidance and help Kiwis set up their KiwiSaver account to align with their retirement goals.

“We know how important it is to have a plan, and we’re here to help,” said Jake, “Retirement may seem far off for many of us, but the decisions you make today can have a lasting impact. We want to ensure that every Kiwi is on the right path towards their dream retirement.”

