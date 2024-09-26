Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ-UAE Trade Agreement Welcomed By Export Sector

Thursday, 26 September 2024, 12:22 pm
Press Release: Business NZ

New Zealand exporters will welcome the news of a new free trade agreement between New Zealand and the United Arab Emirates signed today, says ExportNZ.

"The deal between the UAE and NZ looks to be a comprehensive agreement between our two countries, and the immediate tariff reductions will be warmly welcomed by NZ businesses exporting goods and services into the Gulf State," ExportNZ Executive Director, Josh Tan said.

"Once enforced, the FTA will eliminate 98 per cent of tariffs on NZ goods entering the UAE, streamline customs entry for goods, and will help to reduce other barriers to trade."

NZ’s current main exports to the UAE include dairy, meat, industrial products, horticultural products and tourism.

"The deal will also open up new opportunities in both in the UAE and further into the Middle East, as the UAE acts as an important hub in the region for travel, imports and exports, and business," Josh Tan said.

"We congratulate the negotiators on both sides for taking this agreement from launch to signature in four months - a record time."

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Business NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 