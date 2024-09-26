RBNZ Releases Banking Competition Select Committee Submission

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua supports efforts to improve competition in banking services, including in agricultural and business banking. Competition is a fundamental contributor to the efficiency of the financial system, supporting broader economic prosperity and well-being.

Our submission to Parliament’s Finance and Expenditure Committee Inquiry into Banking Competition, published today, outlines the RBNZ’s financial stability mandate, and highlights areas where we can support competition in the banking sector.

We agree with the Commerce Commission’s problem definition that a more competitive banking market is desirable, Deputy Governor Christian Hawkesby says.

“The Deposit Takers Act that passed in 2023 requires us to take into account competition, and we are doing so by ensuring we take a proportionate approach to regulation while focusing on managing the biggest risks to banks and the financial system.”

“We keep our rules and standards under review to ensure they can best deliver on our mandate. This includes striking the right balance between stability and competition. An example of this is our active consideration on how we can progress the recommendations for the Reserve Bank from the Commerce Commission’s market study into personal banking services,” Mr Hawkesby says

“Competition is also relevant to our other roles as a central bank, including our stewardship of the money and cash system. We are currently reviewing the access policy for our inter-bank settlement system, and investigating the potential role digital cash could play in supporting innovation in the financial system. Together with our co-regulators and industry, are working to improve Māori access to capital and basic bank accounts.”

The submission also details the Reserve Bank’s approach to setting capital requirements for different types of bank lending. These requirements are an essential tool to promote banks’ financial resilience. Capital is the funding of a bank from its owners, and acts as the buffer protecting creditors such as depositors from losses.

Our framework is based on matching the level of capital required with the underlying risk of a bank’s lending through the use of risk weights. This is consistent with global practice. We have published a new RBNZ Bulletin article alongside our submission that analyses how risk weights affect bank lending. The Bulletin highlights domestic and international evidence showing the impact of risk weights on the availability and pricing of loans is low compared to other factors.

“The Commerce Commission’s market study highlighted high levels of customer inertia as a key barrier to competition. Efforts to reduce real and perceived barriers to switching banks and supporting innovation through open banking is key to promoting competition,” Mr Hawkesby says.

