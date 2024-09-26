Advanced Security Group Take Home Three Prestigious Awards From The New Zealand Security Association Awards

Pictured left to right: L-H: Linto Thomas, Adam Watson, Tara O'Halloran, Hayden George, Steve King, Daniel Matata, Aiden Anslow, Teresa Seux, Richard Hawker / Supplied

Advanced Security Group is thrilled to announce its success in three categories at the New Zealand Security Industry Awards, hosted by the New Zealand Security Association on September 20, 2024, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Auckland. These prestigious awards recognise and celebrate outstanding achievements and innovations in the security industry.

Advanced Security Group was once again recognised as the Security Integrator of the Year for New Zealand. In his acceptance speech, Hayden George, the General Manager of Advanced Security, commented:

“We are now working in a far more complex and sophisticated environment where customers demand a greater value proposition. Recognition as being 'integrator of the year' reflects our team’s response to this need, by harnessing the best of breed solutions with our technology partners, working with the digital and infrastructure environments, to produce solutions that help solve customers’ problems. We are immensely proud of what our team does every day to reinvent themselves, the quality they deliver, and the solutions they produce that enhance the safety, security and connection of organisations across Aotearoa.”

Advanced Security Group commends Steve King for winning the Security Professional of the Year award and Install and Service Electronic Sector (Corporate) Technician of the Year. Advanced Security also commends team members Aiden Anslow, Linto Thomas and Tara O’Halloran for being recognised as finalists in their respective categories.

Advanced Security Group takes great pride in staying at the forefront of the security industry, consistently striving to provide their customers with the highest quality services and innovative solutions with an outstanding team.

Upon hearing the announcement on the evening, Mike Marr, CEO of TPT Group Holdings NZ, commented:

“We are honoured to be recognised through these New Zealand Security Industry Awards, reflecting our commitment to excellence in protecting our customers, their people, assets, and communities. Our goal is to lead the industry with innovative security solutions while maintaining our reputation as a trusted provider. Thank you to the New Zealand Security Association for hosting such an impactful event and for your ongoing contributions to the industry.”

About Advanced Security

Advanced Security delivers innovative and highly effective physical electronic security systems across the country. As one of the largest dedicated corporate and industrial electronic security integrators in New Zealand, they have been trusted to secure New Zealand’s most important organisations in corporate, government and industrial sectors, since 2002.

Advanced Security forms part of the Advanced Group, which consists of four businesses; Advanced Security, ASG Technologies, Cablenet, IT Engine, and Everlert, who are leaders in their respective fields.

As a wholly owned subsidiary of ultimate parent company TPT Group Holdings (NZ) Limited, Advanced Group are proud to be New Zealand owned, and support Aotearoa with offices across New Zealand.

Advanced Security Group have 18 dedicated offices including Whangarei, Auckland (2), Hamilton, Rotorua, Taupo, Tauranga, Whakatane, Napier, Palmerston North, New Plymouth, Wellington, Nelson, Blenheim, Christchurch, Wanaka, Dunedin, and Invercargill.

