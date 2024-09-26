Scion Staff Recognised For Excellence

Roger Newman Award winner Dr Yi Chen (Photo/Supplied)

Scion celebrated the dedication and achievements of its employees at the 2024 Employee Recognition Awards, where over 90 nominations — the highest in the event’s history — highlighted the outstanding contributions of staff across various fields.

Held both in-person and virtually, this week’s awards showcased the hard work, innovation, and leadership of individuals and teams who embody Scion’s values and contribute to its ongoing success as a Crown Research Institute.

“Each nomination reflects the respect and admiration of colleagues for the exceptional efforts made by every individual and team,” Chief Executive Dr Julian Elder said. “I’m proud to acknowledge our finalists and winners today for their remarkable achievements.”

Dr Yi Chen received the prestigious Roger Newman Award for Science or Engineering Excellence after delivering exceptional leadership in digital packaging research for almost a decade. Through multiple national and international collaborations, Yi has built a network of highly productive research partnerships, contributing to both Scion and New Zealand’s science community.

Nursery Services team lead Matt Dunn received the Industry/Stakeholder/External Customer Engagement Award for his exemplary work with external customers.

In recognition of their exceptional contributions to the smooth operation and support of Scion, Jacqui Collins and Kim Murrell were named winners of the Enabling Scion Award. Jacqui was commended for her unwavering support of her Christchurch colleagues, while Kim was recognised for her positivity and dedication to surpassing expectations in every project she undertakes.

Bioprocess engineer Carla Cronje was honoured with the Leadership/Emerging Leader Award for her exceptional mentorship and project management, while also receiving the Health and Safety Award for her proactive approach in a high-risk hydrogen project.

The Kawenata Awards celebrate staff whose work exemplifies some of the mātāpono, or principles, of the Kawenata (MOU) that was signed between Scion and three hapū: Ngāti Hurungaterangi, Ngāti Taeotu and Ngāti Te Kahu.

Researcher Sylvia Tapuke was recognised for her work connecting hapū to Scion’s research, particularly the Urban Forests Symposium and the Fungal Volatile Organic Carbon project. Executive Assistant Vanessa Miller was also honoured for her consistent manaakitanga, providing a strong example for all staff to follow.

This year there are co-recipients of the Recognition of Contribution to Māori Award. Te Rātā Whakamaru Team and Rotoiti 15 won for their innovation, skill development, commitment to environmental stewardship, sharing of knowledge and mātauranga, and efforts to reconnect whānau with their work on their lands.

Scientist Reina Tamepo also won for her work in the Our Land and Water National Science Challenge, particularly Whitiwhiti Ora and Matarau programmes. Her mahi enables and empowers Māori landowners and decision-makers to exercise self-determination of their aspirations by providing them with science-based data and information in an accessible format to allow them to understand the nature of their whenua (land) and the potential productive opportunities from it.

The Recognition for Publication Success Award winner was Jamie Bridson for his contribution to a large number of high-impact journals, while Martin Cooke-Willis was awarded Recognition of Technician Success for his multi-faceted contributions to Scion’s laboratory operations.

Scion has also nominated candidates in five categories to attend the Science New Zealand Awards in March next year, where all Crown Research Institutes and Callaghan Innovation are represented. Scion's nominees are Christchurch-based scientist Ilze Pretorius for the Early Career Researcher Award; Scion’s Ecogas Team for the Success in Innovation/Commercialisation Award; the Cetogenix Project Team for the Collaboration for Impact Award; Katerina Pihera-Ridge for the Te Tohu Tūhura Award; and Dr Florian Graichen for the Individual/Lifetime Achievement Award.

