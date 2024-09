Intueri Class Action Proceeding Has Been Settled

Today the solicitor for the claim Fionnghuala Cuncannon has confirmed the class action proceeding brought in respect of the initial public offering (IPO) of shares in Intueri Education Group Limited (Intueri), and the subsequent trading of Intueri shares following the IPO, has been settled by agreement between the parties.

This settlement includes settlement of all third party claims. The terms of settlement are confidential.

© Scoop Media