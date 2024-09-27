40 Years In The Sky - Air New Zealand Legend Captain David Morgan Stepping Aside From Executive Team

After 40 years of service, Air New Zealand Chief Operational Integrity and Safety Officer Captain David Morgan has today announced he is stepping down from his leadership position at the airline.

While he will no longer be in his corporate role, David will continue flying for the company in what will be his sixth aircraft type, the Airbus A320.

David has given a lifetime of service to Air New Zealand and across nearly four decades has been at the helm through the highest of highs and some of the toughest periods in the airline's history.

Getting his commercial pilots license in 1979, David joined the airline in May 1985 to fly the Fokker F27 Friendship. Moving his way up through the ranks over twenty years, he then became the Chief Pilot in 2003 and continued holding this position when he joined the executive team two years later.

When David reflects on his time at the airline it’s not the moments that stand out, but the people who were on the journey with him.

“For me, the special part of the airline is our people, and I’ve had the pleasure of working with so many incredible Air New Zealanders throughout my career so far. From our flight crew to our engineers and baggage handlers, through to our Air New Zealanders around the world, it’s our people who make me the proudest,” said Captain David Morgan.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran said that while it’s an incredibly sad day for the airline, he knows it wouldn’t be what it is today without the service David delivered throughout his tenure.

“When people think of Air New Zealand, many Kiwi will know or have heard of Captain David Morgan. He’s represented the airline on the ground and in the skies with the highest level of excellence, and I speak on behalf of all Air New Zealanders past and present when I say a heartfelt thank you for his service.

“When I joined the airline five years ago, David shared his deep knowledge of the sector and airline freely and his door was always open. But the special thing about David is that not only is he incredibly good at what he does, but he’s also a great person.

“David will be deeply missed by the leadership team and many others across the business and aviation community. We are grateful he is continuing to fly with us, and I look forward to the day I hear him say ‘Welcome on board this Air New Zealand aircraft’ when I board one of our flights”.

The airline is working through a replacement for the role with David staying on the leadership team until early 2025 to support the transition.

