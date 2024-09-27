Rubrik And Pure Storage Partner To Offer Complete Cyber Resilience, Protecting Data And Minimising Downtime

Combined Strengths: Rubrik Security Cloud and Pure Storage Platform provide a modern solution architecture for short- and long-term data storage and protection.

PALO ALTO, Calif., September 26, 2024—Data is the new currency in today's digital economy. However, organisations face unprecedented challenges with exponential data growth, including performance bottlenecks, a lack of practical data visibility, and increasing cyber threats. Today, Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE: RBRK), the Zero Trust Data SecurityTM company, and Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world’s most advanced data storage technologies and services, are partnering in bringing together primary storage, data security, and long-term retention with Rubrik Security Cloud, to arm global customers with a proven reference architecture to ensure uptime and a path forward in the face of growing cyber threats.

“As more and more organisations realise that cyber resilience is the most essential cybersecurity strategy, Pure Storage and Rubrik have come together to deliver the most complete cyber resilient hyper cloud solution,” said Bipul Sinha, CEO, Chairman, and Co-Founder of Rubrik. “Having spent time with Charlie discussing cyber resilience, it became evident that our two companies had a tremendous opportunity to help our customers with data security and business continuity.”

Cyber Resilience, Defence in Depth

By combining key elements of Rubrik Security Cloud and the Pure Storage Platform, enterprises can gain critical Cyber Resilience capabilities with a three-layered defence strategy, which includes:

Rapid Recovery: The Pure Storage Platform uses immutable snapshots as the first layer of defence in a three-layered architecture, ensuring rapid recovery and near-zero Recovery Time Objective (RTO) during cyberattacks. With Auto-on SafeMode governance, these snapshots are stored in a secure enclave, accessible only to designated contacts authenticated through Pure Storage Support, providing unmatched performance, durability, and scalability for instant recovery.

As a crucial second layer for data stored on the Pure Storage FlashArray, the Rubrik Security Cloud offers organisations a cyber resilience platform with compliant immutable and on-site backup via the Rubrik Secure Vault. Additional capabilities–Anomaly Detection, Threat Monitoring, Threat Hunting, Sensitive Data Monitoring, User Intelligence and Orchestrated Recovery–can further accelerate recovery and minimise downtime. Archival Location: The Pure Storage Platform supports the final layer of resilience, delivering massive scale-out and immutable, cost-effective storage designed for rapid recovery, even for data stored over extended periods. Both the performance-optimised FlashBlade//S™ and the economical at scale FlashBlade//E™ can be leveraged for the archival location, offering flexibility based on customer needs.

By 2025, the world is expected to generate 463 exabytes of data daily, making efficient data management and protection a critical priority. A Rubrik Zero Labs report found that 66% of IT and security leaders believe that data growth is outpacing their ability to secure data and mitigate risk.

“In the face of evolving and sophisticated cyber threats, enterprises need a multi-layered architecture to outpace and counteract bad actors. The combination of Pure Storage and Rubrik delivers a solution designed to strengthen defences while continuously evolving and scaling. Together, we’re committed to providing businesses with a robust, adaptive framework that drives true cyber resilience, helping them stay ahead in a complex cybersecurity landscape.” – Charles Giancarlo, Chairman & CEO, Pure Storage

Partner Quote:

"The partnership between these two companies couldn't come at a better time with massive data surges and tech disruptions," said Boomchi Kumar, Director Security Consulting - Cyber Resiliency Practice Leader at Trace3. "Our global enterprise customers require a joint solution that offers a holistic approach to cyber resilience, giving them the tools necessary to defend against modern cyber threats, ensuring business continuity and recovery at scale."

About Rubrik

Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK) is on a mission to secure the world’s data. With Zero Trust Data Security™, we help organizations achieve business resilience against cyberattacks, malicious insiders, and operational disruptions. Rubrik Security Cloud, powered by machine learning, secures data across enterprise, cloud, and SaaS applications. We help organizations uphold data integrity, deliver data availability that withstands adverse conditions, continuously monitor data risks and threats, and restore businesses with their data when infrastructure is attacked.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) delivers the industry’s most advanced data storage platform to store, manage, and protect the world’s data at any scale. With Pure Storage, organizations have ultimate simplicity and flexibility, saving time, money, and energy. From AI to archive, Pure Storage delivers a cloud experience with one unified Storage as-a-Service platform across on premises, cloud, and hosted environments. Our platform is built on our Evergreen® architecture that evolves with your business – always getting newer and better with zero planned downtime, guaranteed. Our customers are actively increasing their capacity and processing power while significantly reducing their carbon and energy footprint. It’s easy to fall in love with Pure Storage, as evidenced by the highest Net Promoter Score in the industry.

