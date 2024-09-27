Balance Of Payments And International Investment Position: Year Ended 31 March 2024

Balance of payments records the value of the country's transactions with the rest of the world. It shows changes in financial claims on, and liabilities to, the rest of the world. International investment position is a snapshot of the country's financial assets and liabilities.

Key facts

As at 31 March 2024:

Of New Zealand’s $373.2 billion total investment abroad:

70.1 percent was in the United States of America, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Japan

7.9 percent was direct investment

68.5 percent was portfolio investment

5.2 percent was financial derivatives

11.1 percent was other investment

7.3 percent was reserve assets.

