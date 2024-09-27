Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Balance Of Payments And International Investment Position: Year Ended 31 March 2024

Friday, 27 September 2024, 10:58 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

Balance of payments records the value of the country's transactions with the rest of the world. It shows changes in financial claims on, and liabilities to, the rest of the world. International investment position is a snapshot of the country's financial assets and liabilities.

Key facts

As at 31 March 2024:

Of New Zealand’s $373.2 billion total investment abroad:

  • 70.1 percent was in the United States of America, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Japan
  • 7.9 percent was direct investment
  • 68.5 percent was portfolio investment
  • 5.2 percent was financial derivatives
  • 11.1 percent was other investment
  • 7.3 percent was reserve assets.

Visit our website to read this information release:

  • Balance of payments and international investment position: Year ended 31 March 2024

