Premium Clean New Zealand Wraps Up Successful Participation In Auckland Home Show 2024

Premium Clean New Zealand is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of its participation in the Auckland Home Show 2024, which took place from September 5 to 8 at the Auckland Showgrounds. The event attracted a large number of attendees, with many visiting Premium Clean at booth 551 to participate in exciting raffles, learn about cleaning services, and enjoy exclusive offers.

As part of the Home Show experience, Premium Clean New Zealand launched a raffle draw and is thrilled to announce the winners. The five lucky recipients of a 50% discount on domestic cleaning services are:

Matt Emerson

Toni Cielling

Russell Ringett

Sandy Winter

Lina Leong

In addition to these discount winners, the grand prize winner of a one-off cleaning service worth $250 is Vahabiz B. Premium Clean extends warm congratulations to all the winners and thanks everyone who participated in the raffle.

Premium Clean also expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support and engagement received during the Home Show. The event provided an excellent opportunity to showcase the company’s high-quality cleaning services and connect with homeowners and businesses interested in maintaining clean, healthy environments.

About Premium Clean New Zealand:

Premium Clean New Zealand is renowned for its high-quality cleaning services, catering to residential and commercial clients. Committed to excellence, the company uses eco-friendly products and state-of-the-art equipment to ensure its customers’ spotless and hygienic environment.

For more information about Premium Clean New Zealand, please visit www.premiumclean.co.nz.

Auckland Home Show Details:

The Auckland Home Show is a premier event showcasing the latest home improvement, renovation, and interior design trends. It provides a platform for businesses to engage with homeowners, renovators, and industry professionals.

Premium Clean invites everyone to stay tuned for more exciting promotions and giveaways in the coming months. For updates, visit www.premiumclean.co.nz or follow Premium Clean on social media.

