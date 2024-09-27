Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Opportunities Opened To NZ Wood Product Exporters Through The NZ/UAE Trade Deal

Friday, 27 September 2024, 3:33 pm
Press Release: WPMA

Tariff elimination across all New Zealand wood products entering the UAE through the new NZ/UAE trade deal is welcomed by the wood processors and manufacturers association (WPMA).

‘Our hope is that the successful conclusion of the NZ/UAE Closer Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) will lead to an increase in NZ wood products entering the UAE’, said WPMA Chief Executive, Mark Ross.

‘The UAE is in a transition period where they are favouring timber-based construction over concrete and steel, signalling a regional shift towards sustainability,’ said Ross. ‘Despite a limited number of timber buildings erected to date, UAE has experienced a threefold increase in imports of plywood and other timber products in the past year’.

From a New Zealand basis we currently export around $10 million in wood products to the UAE, with the main categories being sawn timber, sleepers, pulp and paper. Other wood products exported include wood for flooring, furniture and joinery.

It is acknowledged that New Zealand’s share of $10 million is small when compared to the total UAE wood and wood product imports of $267 billion in 2023. However, even a minor percentage growth in NZ exports to the UAE through the CEPA will assist in providing encouraging signals to our domestic wood processing industry.

‘Wood provides multiple benefits to New Zealand, and it is positive to see the government backing our industry in removing unnecessary barriers and implementing new trade Agreements’. We thank Trade Minister, Todd McClay and his officials for their speedy completion of this trade deal.

© Scoop Media

