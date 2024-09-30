Antarctic-Related Activities Boost New Zealand’s Economy

Antarctic-related activities based in New Zealand contributed nearly a quarter of a billion dollars to the New Zealand economy last year.

Antarctica New Zealand has released a report that analyses the economic impact of Antarctic-related activities on the Canterbury and New Zealand economies. The biennial report, produced by Lincoln University and supported by the Christchurch Antarctic Office, highlights substantial economic benefits and underscores the strategic importance of Antarctica to New Zealand.

Key findings reveal that Antarctic-related activities based in New Zealand continue to be a significant economic driver, contributing $229.3 million* to the national economy in 2023.

The study covers five industry sectors: National Antarctic Programmes, tourism, fishing, education and research and Antarctic heritage. In 2020 and 2021, economic contributions from these sectors were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the figures have now surpassed pre-COVID levels.

Antarctica New Zealand Acting Chief Executive, Jordy Hendrikx says, as one of only five Antarctic Gateway cities around the world, Christchurch serves as New Zealand's Antarctic hub.

“Christchurch has been used as a deployment port to Antarctica for more than a century. It’s an important part of the city’s history. It’s also an important part of the economy, with Antarctic-related activities generating $158.3 million in the region.

“Being a gateway city is part of our DNA. When the US Airforce Globemasters fly into Christchurch in October for the start of the research season, the whole city comes out to see them fly over,” he says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

David Tayler, head of the Christchurch Antarctic Office, says the city plays a crucial role in Antarctic operations and its connection with Antarctica is an opportunity for innovation, research and climate awareness.

“The Antarctic community supports over 3,000 full-time jobs in Canterbury, which delivers significant economic impact. Our gateway status is ingrained in Ōtautahi Christchurch. While our geographic location provides a strategic advantage, it is our network of businesses and world-class infrastructure that truly distinguishes us. State-of-the-art airports, ports and specialised services make us a pivotal hub for National Antarctic Programmes and the expertise and support provided by Christchurch's Antarctic Network sets us apart globally.”

More than 800 firms were identified as supplying goods and services to the four National Antarctic Programmes based in Christchurch (New Zealand, United States, Italy and South Korea).

The report’s findings underscore the critical role of ongoing investment and collaboration in Antarctica, positioning New Zealand as a leader in Antarctic research and environmental stewardship.

For the full report, please visit the Antarctica New Zealand website.

© Scoop Media

