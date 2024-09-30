Seafood New Zealand Welcomes New Fishing Catch Limits In September Sustainability Round

The organisation representing New Zealand’s commercial fishers is welcoming the changes to fishing limits announced over the weekend. The Minister for Oceans and Fisheries has raised commercial catch limits for ten species in 13 fishing areas. He has also decreased commercial catch limits for five species in five areas.

Seafood New Zealand CEO Lisa Futschek notes that the decision to increase Total Allowable Commercial Catch (TACC) limits for snapper will be particularly welcomed by fishers.

“Many fishers have been telling us for quite some time that snapper stocks are through the roof. In fact in some areas, they have become what is called a “choke” species, meaning that there are so many, that fishers reach their catch limit for snapper before they can catch the other fish species they want, so in effect that snapper “chokes” their access to other types of fish.

“We have supported and encouraged the collection and analysis of robust scientific data to confirm these increases in fish numbers. What that shows is the feedback from fishers was bang on - snapper populations have increased significantly.”

The Minister has also announced cuts in orange roughy and blue cod in two areas where information indicates numbers are down.

Lisa sees this as a positive thing. “Managing our fisheries well means sometimes catch limits need to go down as well as up. The Minister has indicated that blue cod populations in the Southland area are under pressure and his decision has taken into account the views of tangata whenua and local submitters with a rebuild of the stock in mind.

“With regard to the reductions in TACC for orange roughy in the ORH7A area, quota owners sought a sizeable decrease pending more science in this area. We support the proactive and sustainable management of orange roughy stock and we are actively undertaking science to give us all a clearer picture of what’s happening to these stocks.

“As well as the formal sustainability settings, we have put in place our own voluntary measures. For example, last year, MSC certification for orange roughy caught off the east and south Chatham Rise was self-suspended by industry while we work to understand more about the state of the fishery.”

Lisa says “ as we welcome the start of the commercial fishing year (which runs from 1 October till 30 September), we are pleased to have good news in the form of science-led catch increases which will help our people on the water. It’s always pleasing to see increases in more stocks than those seeing decreases, as it tells us that our management systems are working and our fish are in better shape as a result.

“Ultimately, the ability of our industry to provide nutritious, high-quality protein to kiwis, and consumers world-wide, relies on our kaimoana being sustainably harvested. Our industry is committed to ensuring a science-backed sustainable fishery into perpetuity.”

