Annual Reports Capture Tātaki Auckland Unlimited’s Year Delivering Great Outcomes For The Region

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited’s two annual reports published today demonstrate the organisation’s crucial contribution to Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s cultural vibrancy and prosperity.

The highlights achieved by Tātaki Auckland Unlimited (TAU) – as it delivered a diverse range of cultural experiences and economic development programmes – included $351 million in investment attracted to the region, 2.09 million ticketed attendees to TAU venues and events, $142 million GDP contribution from major and business events the organisation supported, and the delivery of three hugely popular cultural festivals on behalf of Auckland Council.

TAU Chief Executive Nick Hill says: “This year’s achievements reflect the pivotal role our work has in enriching Auckland’s cultural and economic life.

“Our focus is to deliver the best outcomes possible on behalf of Auckland and its people, and to align our work with the council’s strategic priorities. We are proud of the breadth and depth of the value and results captured in our two reports.”

The dual reports are required because TAU consists of two separate statutory reporting entities: TAU Trust, which owns and operates some of the region’s best-loved venues including Auckland Zoo, Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki, New Zealand Maritime Museum Hui Te Ananu a Tangaroa, Aotea Centre, The Civic, and three major stadiums; and TAU Limited, which invests in, attracts or delivers a diverse range of major and business events, operates two film studios, helps to attract direct investment to the region, supports the visitor economy, innovation and skills development, and is the guardian of the regional brand.

Nick Hill said the organisation’s commitment to deriving more value for the region’s ratepayers meant its delivery of treasured events and experiences, and economic development and destination activities, were achieved despite TAU having cut more than 200 full time equivalent positions in response to a $35 million council funding reduction.

“We are playing our part in the council’s drive to reduce costs by continuing to streamline our organisation, and identify and deliver efficiencies.

“On the other side of the equation, we are equally committed to reducing our reliance on ratepayer funding. The innovative Destination Partnership Programme we established went from strength to strength this year, and is a great example of coming up with new revenue streams to drive positive outcomes. It’s a win-win, because it is also forging closer industry collaboration,” says Nick Hill.

“Kotahitanga is at the heart of what we do, and our outstanding results wouldn’t have been possible without the input of our diverse range of valued private and public sector partners.”

TAU reports against 13 key performance indicators (KPIs) agreed with the council in the TAU Statement of Intent 2023-2026 – three related to TAU Limited’s activities, and 10 for TAU Trust. TAU Limited achieved all three of its KPIs; while TAU Trust achieved seven of 10, with two of the other three results being an improvement on the previous year.

View the TAU Trust Annual Report 2023/24

The financial year saw:

more than 2.09 million tickets issued to attend TAU Trust venues

record-breaking visitation at the Zoo, and more than 60,000 students engaged with learning activities

New Zealand Maritime Museum delivered 17 events as part of the inspirational Always Song in the Water exhibition

more than 77,000 visitors to the Gallery’s Guo Pei: Fashion, Art, Fantasy exhibition, making it one of the world-class gallery’s most successful ticketed exhibitions

Auckland Live attract 30,600 visitors to its Summer in the Square programme at Aotea Square; and presented a strong line-up of international and local acts, and delivered 360 conferences and events at its renowned venues

a huge crowd enjoyed summer’s Foo Fighters concert at Go Media Stadium; and ‘sold out’ signs a common sight for the One NZ Warriors’ 2023 and 2024 NRL season home matches.

Non-rates sources provided 57 per cent of TAU Trust’s $124.5m total operating revenue, with most of that from fees and user charges. TAU Trust spent more than $50 million during the year on a capital works programme to improve existing facilities and experiences – including significant renovations at Go Media Stadium, and the Gallery’s heritage restoration project.

View the TAU Limited Annual Report 2023/24

TAU Limited’s highlights included:

developed and delivered the inaugural month-long Moana Auckland – New Zealand’s Ocean Festival, and the Diwali, Lantern and Pasifika festivals – with BNZ Auckland Lantern Festival attracting more than 110,000 attendees, and BNZ Auckland Diwali Festival more than 60,000

$142 million GDP contribution from major and business events the organisation supported, including $87.1 million from being a host city for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

attracted nearly $352 million new investment to the region – with about 80 per cent being screen production

launched He Kete Matauranga knowledge hub through Climate Connect Aotearoa

helped Pacific workers gain nearly 1700 skills credentials through the Project Ikuna programme.

Delivering for mana whenua and matāwaka

Both TAU Limited and TAU Trust have a focus on achieving the strategic priorities in Te Mahere Aronga – the organisation’s Māori outcomes plan. In 2023/24, TAU Trust delivered 87 programmes and initiatives contributing to the visibility and presence of Māori in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland.

TAU Trust provided significant support for the M9 series of speaking event, extensive Matariki-focussed education programmes and celebrations, internal capability building programmes for kaimahi, and a series of events focussed on Māori voyaging during the first Auckland Wooden Boat Festival.

More than 130 Māori businesses were supported through TAU Limited programmes and interventions – many through economic innovation hubs. TAU Limited initiated positive engagement with iwi, hāpu and industry towards developing an indigenous film protocol for Auckland, and a Unitary Plan change related to filming on Sites and Places of Significance to Mana Whenua.

For the third year, TAU Limited participated in the 12-week TupuToa Intern Programme, hosting university students so they could gain work experience to help their careers. TAU Limited developed business cases which secured more than $3.3 million from the Auckland Council Māori Outcomes Fund which will be used for a range of projects including supporting three Māori economic innovation hubs, helping Māori tourism and employment initiatives, and supporting rangatahi performing arts.

